Jael’s Newly Released “Not My Type PART 2: No Greater Love” is an Intimate Portrait of Love, Conflict, and Redemption
“Not My Type PART 2: No Greater Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jael delves into the complexities of love, marriage, and overcoming adversity. Through vivid storytelling and authentic dialogue, Jael explores the challenges faced by Pastor Noah and Marlena Phillips as they navigate the trials of their intercultural marriage and blended family.
New York, NY, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Not My Type PART 2: No Greater Love”: a riveting continuation of Pastor Noah and Marlena Phillips’s journey as they confront the realities of their new marriage. “Not My Type PART 2: No Greater Love” is the creation of published author, Jael, who resides in Canton, Ohio, with her husband, son, and two grandchildren. She is a ten-year veteran of the of the US Army, where she served as a Russian linguist.
Jael shares, “Pastor Noah and Marlena Phillips’s love for each other may not be enough to keep their new marriage from quickly disintegrating. An upcoming trial, cultural differences, their interracially blended family, and the subtle prejudices of others have become a formidable enemy.
“'Why are you looking at me like that?' Marly wondered aloud.
“'Do you want to talk about what happened today?' Noah asked, hoping she’d get it off her chest.
“'No, not particularly,' she responded, not in the mood to talk.
“'Do you mind if I do?' he asked.
“'Suit yourself,' she replied in a dismissive tone.
“'Look, Marly, I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings, but—'
“'But what, Noah?' she lashed out abruptly, feeling her anger resurface.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jael’s new book is a powerful exploration of love, conflict, and redemption in the face of adversity. With its compelling narrative and rich character development, it resonates with readers on a deeply emotional level, offering a poignant reminder of the transformative power of love.
Consumers can purchase “Not My Type PART 2: No Greater Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Not My Type PART 2: No Greater Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
