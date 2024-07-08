Jael’s Newly Released “Not My Type PART 2: No Greater Love” is an Intimate Portrait of Love, Conflict, and Redemption

“Not My Type PART 2: No Greater Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jael delves into the complexities of love, marriage, and overcoming adversity. Through vivid storytelling and authentic dialogue, Jael explores the challenges faced by Pastor Noah and Marlena Phillips as they navigate the trials of their intercultural marriage and blended family.