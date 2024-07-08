Alternative Pop Musician Danny Silvertone Releases Cinematic Music Video for Latest Single "Alone"
Alternative-Pop musician Danny Silvertone has unveiled an official music video for his single "Alone." The video for Alone has officially been released to his page and features a dystopian-themed setting that presumably takes some time in the future.
Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Danny Silvertone is a singer/songwriter from Phoenix Arizona that released cinematic alternative pop-ballads. Oftentimes, the tracks are most often noted for having themes of complicated late-night romances and overcoming mental health obstacles. He originally began his career in music as the front man of a rock-pop group, then later began to pursue a solo career just after the 2020 pandemic.
The cinematic clip for this track features several crash-landed vehicles, including the airplane that was initially featured on the set of the hit television show "Lost." The set itself is managed by well-known director Jakob Owens, owner of Prism Lens FX. Danny has gone on record to state that the music video was deeply inspired by some of the Sci-Fi films of his childhood, including the 1999 cult classic film "The Matrix," and "Star Wars: A New Hope." Danny has gone on record to state that this production was funded entirely on his own. In addition he has stated the track is inspired by The Weeknd’s earlier work, as well as Lana Del Rey’s discography. He has also noted the alternative pop-rock group Chase Atlantic as an influence on his latest work.
The song expresses an empowering message of self sufficiency while simultaneously pondering one’s shortcomings in romantic endeavors. The song aims to make separating from a long time romantic partner feel like more of an empowering moment than a defeat.
The video to "Alone" is out now and can be seen on Danny's official YouTube channel.
