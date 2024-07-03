New Supernatural Romance Podcast "Moonlight and Love Songs" Premieres Exclusively on Dramafy Audio Network
Dramafy and Battleground Productions premiere the new romantasy podcast "Moonlight and Love Songs," starring Gregory-award-winning actors Joshua Carter and Billie Wildrick.
Olympia, WA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Battleground Productions and Dramafy are pleased to announce the premiere of “Moonlight and Love Songs,” a new supernatural romance created by John Longenbaugh and starring award-winning actors Joshua Carter and Billie Wildrick.
Tyler's all ready to start a new life in a new town, but her plans take an unexpected detour when she learns the neighbor next door is a witch. Not just a witch, but a male witch–and kind of a cute one at that! A brand new supernatural romance, “Moonlight and Love Songs” is a brew of one part eerie, two parts comedy and all the rest a good old fashioned love story.
Both Carter and Wildrick are well known to Seattle theatre audiences, having both won Gregory Awards, the regional equivalent of Tonys. Their theatrical work has been seen on stages at ACT, The 5th Avenue Theatre, The Village Theatre and other Pacific Northwest venues as well as regional theaters and the national touring production of “Once.” The real-life couple recorded the show in their home studio, joined by actors Nikki Visel and Allen Fitzpatrick as the announcer, with music composed by Bruce Monroe.
“Moonlight and Love Songs” is available exclusively on the Dramafy Audio Network.
The show's writer-director John Longenbaugh is the creator of the Steampunk audio adventure series BRASS, and he recalls his delight when the actors signed on for this new project. “I've wanted to work with Josh and Billie for years, and I couldn't be happier to have artists of this caliber featured in this entirely new series. They've got such a beautiful chemistry together and a wonderful talent for banter.”
“Moonlight and Love Songs” premiered with both episodes one and two on July 1 on Dramafy, an audio drama platform, with the remainder of Season 1 being released after on a weekly basis.
For more information on the show, go to battlegroundproductions.org or Dramafy.com, and to listen, go to https://dramafy.com/shows/moonlight-and-love-songs
Subscribe and listen ad-free, or listen free with ads @www.dramafy.com.
Contact
