Katie’s Pizza Reaches a New Milestone: $450,000 in Donations to Local Nonprofits
St. Louis, MO, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, a family-owned and award-winning Italian restaurant and bar, proudly announces it has officially raised over $450,000 for local charities through Giveback Tuesday. The support of its patrons made this milestone possible.
Once a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosts Giveback Tuesday, where the restaurant donates 100% of the day’s profits from each of its three locations in Ballpark Village, Rock Hill, and Town and Country to three local nonprofit organizations.
A successful Giveback Tuesday event on June 25 raised $12,226, providing Colton’s Cause, the Ten8 Project, and The Women’s Safe House with $4,075 each. To date, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $455,675 to local nonprofit organizations.
“Over ten years ago, Katie’s Pizza opened its doors with the help of a Kickstarter campaign. The community helped us reach our goal of $45k, and to show our thanks, we started Giveback Tuesday,” said Katie Lee, Owner of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “As of last Tuesday, the total donation took us over $450k, an incredible milestone for our restaurant and family. This $450k is a thank you for the $45k. The community gave to us and we gave back tenfold. We’re grateful for the support and the opportunity to say thank you.”
Since starting the program in January 2016, Katie’s Pizza has held 110 Giveback Tuesday events and donated to 112 nonprofits, including Burns Recovered, Flance Early Learning Center, Habitat for Humanity, iFM Community Medicine, L'Arche St. Louis, Ready Readers, The Women’s Safe House, and Toys for Tots.
For more information, please visit: https://katiespizzaandpasta.com/pages/giveback-tuesday.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
