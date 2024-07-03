North Suburban Medical Center Earns "A" for Social Responsibility on National Ranking
Hospital among best in the nation at serving its patients and community, according to independent think tank.
Denver, CO, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban has been recognized by the Lown Institute as one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, receiving “A” grades in Equity, Value and Outcomes on the 2024-25 Lown Institute Hospitals Index. Out of more than 3,500 hospitals measured by Lown, only 5% achieved honor roll status, with North Suburban ranking among this select group of high performers.
North Suburban ranked 8 out of 44 acute care hospitals in Colorado and 136 nationally out of more than 2700 hospitals on the social responsibility metric. According to the Index, the hospital also performed well on Lown’s Community Benefit and Inclusivity metrics. These are independent rankings and hospitals do not apply or pay to be listed.
“For nearly 40 years, North Suburban has been dedicated to delivering exceptional care to our patients,” said Ryan Thornton, president and CEO for North Suburban Medical Center. “Caring for our community like family is at the center of all we do and receiving this recognition demonstrates the impact we have on the communities we serve.”
As the only Level II Trauma Center in Adams County, North Suburban fills a large need for trauma services, while serving a diverse, growing population with a wealth of healthcare services in the north metro Denver area.
“Great care is only great if everyone can access it,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “We need hospitals that are not only leaders in clinical care, but also strong community partners — and the hospitals at the top of our list are showing the way.”
The 2024-25 Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to combine metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, for more than 3,500 hospitals nationwide offering a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners. Lown’s fifth annual Index evaluates hospitals on over 50 measures, including novel metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others. Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website.
The Lown Institute is an independent think tank advocating bold ideas for a just and caring system for health. Learn more at LownHospitalsIndex.org.
About North Suburban Medical Center
North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state-designated trauma facility with a level II neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac catheterization services, primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission and accredited by the National Program for Breast Centers. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the north metro Denver communities by also providing a freestanding, full-service emergency room and an outpatient surgery center. North Suburban continues to excel in quality of care and has been recognized with several awards, including several five-star awards from Healthgrades – all while maintaining the community feel that we were founded on and lead the way for healthcare in our area. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and North Suburban, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677 million in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200 million in federal, state and local taxes.
