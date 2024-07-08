Author Mary Ann Smith’s New Book, "The Chosen One," is a Uniquely Insightful Memoir That Shares How the Author Overcame Hard, Bitter Obstacles
Recent release “The Chosen One” from Page Publishing author Mary Ann Smith is a compelling memoir that takes readers through the journey of the author’s life, not shying away from the hard times she has experienced and the way her experiences have impacted her.
New York, NY, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Ann Smith has completed her new book, “The Chosen One”: a gripping and potent memoir that brings readers into the world of the author, allowing them to experience her darkest moments.
Author Mary Ann Smith writes, “This book provides an opportunity for sharing. It is a place for you to put down on paper some of the recollections and experiences that stand out in your mind that contributed most to the person you have become and to the way you have lived your life. This needs to be an epic or masterpiece. Whatever you share will have great value to those reading it. While the questions included are broad, it is an effort to encompass a variety of lifestyles and experiences. There are a few pages for you to record additional thoughts and information that may have meaning for your family.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Ann Smith’s moving work offers inspiration and hope for readers going through similar trials.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Chosen One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
