Author Ben Timson’s New Book, “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village,” Presents Personal Memories and Historical Accounts of Cedar Grove’s Legacy
Recent release “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village” from Page Publishing author Ben Timson delves into the forgotten history of a once-thriving Ozark village, from its origins as Riverside to its transformation into Cedar Grove during the timber boom, exploring the community's rise, decline, and the lasting impact on the Missouri Ozarks.
Springfield, MD, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ben Timson, who retired from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, where he was a professor of Biomedical Sciences for thirty-two years, has completed his new book, “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village”: a captivating narrative of heritage and transformation that draws upon meticulous research and personal recollections to chronicle the life and eventual decline of Cedar Grove, a historic village nestled along Missouri's scenic Current River.
“Late in the fall of 1955, my parents, George and Carol Timson, bought a forty-acre farm on Big Creek near its confluence with the Current River just outside the village of Cedar Grove in the northwest corner of Shannon County, Missouri,” writes Timson. “At the time we arrived, the population of the village had dwindled to eight from what had once been a small but thriving community of several hundred inhabitants in the village and on the surrounding farms during the timber boom of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. At its peak in the early 1900s, Cedar Grove had a grist mill, multiple stores and shops, two hotels, and a school with over thirty students, but by the late 1950s, the village was gone.”
The author continues, “Today, the site of the extinct village of Cedar Grove is part of the ONSR operated by the National Park Service. Many of the buildings that once stood are gone, with no evidence they ever existed. There are a few partial foundations that remain hidden by sixty years of natural growth. Floating the Current River is the largest draw to the ONSR in terms of number of people annually visiting the park. High up on the river, Cedar Grove is a popular put-in location for one-day floats to Akers or multiple-day floats to destinations farther downstream at Round Spring, Two Rivers, or Van Buren. Thousands of floaters are deposited at the low water bridge each year and sent off downstream with no knowledge that Cedar Grove was once a thriving village. But it was…”
Published by Page Publishing, Ben Timson’s enthralling tale paints a vivid picture of everyday life in the once-vibrant village, deftly capturing the essence of Cedar Grove's rise to prominence and its eventual decline as the timber industry exhausted the land. Through years of research and personal experiences, Timson delves into various aspects of village life, detailing the economic, social, and cultural fabric that sustained Cedar Grove through its heyday and chronicling the inevitable challenges that led to its eventual abandonment, offering readers a window into a bygone era of Ozark history.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Late in the fall of 1955, my parents, George and Carol Timson, bought a forty-acre farm on Big Creek near its confluence with the Current River just outside the village of Cedar Grove in the northwest corner of Shannon County, Missouri,” writes Timson. “At the time we arrived, the population of the village had dwindled to eight from what had once been a small but thriving community of several hundred inhabitants in the village and on the surrounding farms during the timber boom of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. At its peak in the early 1900s, Cedar Grove had a grist mill, multiple stores and shops, two hotels, and a school with over thirty students, but by the late 1950s, the village was gone.”
The author continues, “Today, the site of the extinct village of Cedar Grove is part of the ONSR operated by the National Park Service. Many of the buildings that once stood are gone, with no evidence they ever existed. There are a few partial foundations that remain hidden by sixty years of natural growth. Floating the Current River is the largest draw to the ONSR in terms of number of people annually visiting the park. High up on the river, Cedar Grove is a popular put-in location for one-day floats to Akers or multiple-day floats to destinations farther downstream at Round Spring, Two Rivers, or Van Buren. Thousands of floaters are deposited at the low water bridge each year and sent off downstream with no knowledge that Cedar Grove was once a thriving village. But it was…”
Published by Page Publishing, Ben Timson’s enthralling tale paints a vivid picture of everyday life in the once-vibrant village, deftly capturing the essence of Cedar Grove's rise to prominence and its eventual decline as the timber industry exhausted the land. Through years of research and personal experiences, Timson delves into various aspects of village life, detailing the economic, social, and cultural fabric that sustained Cedar Grove through its heyday and chronicling the inevitable challenges that led to its eventual abandonment, offering readers a window into a bygone era of Ozark history.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories