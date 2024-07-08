Author Ben Timson’s New Book, “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village,” Presents Personal Memories and Historical Accounts of Cedar Grove’s Legacy

Recent release “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village” from Page Publishing author Ben Timson delves into the forgotten history of a once-thriving Ozark village, from its origins as Riverside to its transformation into Cedar Grove during the timber boom, exploring the community's rise, decline, and the lasting impact on the Missouri Ozarks.