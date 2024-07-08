Author Emina and Halima Bajric Mehic’s New Book, “Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid,” is a Heartfelt Tribute to the Author’s Grandfather That Chronicles His Life

Recent release “Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid” from Page Publishing author Halima Bajric Mehic and translated by Emina Bajric is a poignant and captivating tale that celebrates the life and wisdom of the author’s beloved grandpa and honors him through heartfelt recollections and stories focusing on the enduring bonds of family.