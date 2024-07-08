Author Emina and Halima Bajric Mehic’s New Book, “Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid,” is a Heartfelt Tribute to the Author’s Grandfather That Chronicles His Life
Recent release “Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid” from Page Publishing author Halima Bajric Mehic and translated by Emina Bajric is a poignant and captivating tale that celebrates the life and wisdom of the author’s beloved grandpa and honors him through heartfelt recollections and stories focusing on the enduring bonds of family.
Fenton, MO, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Halima Bajric Mehic, a talented baker who currently lives in Germany and enjoys spending time outdoors in nature with her family, has completed her new book, “Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid”: a beautiful and touching memoir that captures the essence of the life and wisdom of the author’s grandfather Abid’s life, as well as the timeless lessons he imparted through a series of vivid anecdotes and personal reflections.
“‘Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid’ is a touching memoir that takes readers on a journey through the life and experiences of our beloved grandpa,” writes Mehic. “It encompasses his remarkable stories, wisdom, and the profound impact he had on many lives. Through vivid and nostalgic anecdotes, we aim to capture the essence of his character, his life lessons, and the enduring bond we shared.
“The book is a mix of personal anecdotes, family history, and reflections on the universal themes of love, loss, and the power of family. It celebrates the ordinary yet extraordinary moments that shaped our relationship, offering readers a glimpse into a world filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.”
Published by Page Publishing, Emina Bajric and Halima Bajric Mehic’s engaging tale serves as a testament to the extraordinary impact one person can have on generations and is inspired by the author’s desire to preserve the memory of her grandfather and the deep bond he shared with the author and her family. With its engaging narrative style and heartfelt storytelling, “Be Unique, Be Different, Be Like Abid” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, particularly those who appreciate the power of family connections and the wisdom of the older generation.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
