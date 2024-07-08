Author Anna Messimer’s New Book, "A Pig with Distinction," is a Heartwarming Tale That Centers Around a Special Pig Named Victoria Who Has a Passion for God and Life

Recent release “A Pig with Distinction” from Covenant Books author Anna Messimer is a delightful story that follows the life of Victoria, an extraordinary pig with unwavering faith and a zest for life. Despite the challenges she faces, Victoria continues to trust in God’s plans for her, allowing her to triumph over adversity.