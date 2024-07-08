Author Anna Messimer’s New Book, "A Pig with Distinction," is a Heartwarming Tale That Centers Around a Special Pig Named Victoria Who Has a Passion for God and Life
Recent release “A Pig with Distinction” from Covenant Books author Anna Messimer is a delightful story that follows the life of Victoria, an extraordinary pig with unwavering faith and a zest for life. Despite the challenges she faces, Victoria continues to trust in God’s plans for her, allowing her to triumph over adversity.
Etters, PA, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anna Messimer, a loving wife and Christian enjoys traveling, entertaining, arts and crafts, and spending time with her family, friends, and her retired service dog, Sutton, has completed her new book, “A Pig with Distinction”: a charming story of faith, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence that follows Victoria, a very special pig with a deep love for God.
“‘A Pig with Distinction’ is a story that focuses on the life’s journey of an extraordinary pig named Victoria who has a love for God and the life he gave to her,” writes Messimer. “In her youth on the farm, she lives in tension and turmoil. She shows courage in the face of adversity with the desire to live her life to the greatest potential she can by living a life with excellence. She knows that her life is not her own and that God is the ultimate director of her life. She is unaware of what exactly God has for her in her life, but she does definitely know his plans are triumphant and is willing to pursue the exciting journey to find out.
“Through her inner strength, fun-loving personality, and faith in God, she believed she could; so she did. Explore the experiences of life that come her way and how she triumphs through them because she is a chosen pig with distinction.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anna Messimer’s new book is inspired by the author’s childhood as a farmer’s daughter, as well as her love of Jesus Christ and faith in God’s plan for her. With charming illustrations and vivid characters, “A Pig with Distinction” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, leaving them inspired to embrace life's challenges with courage and determination.
Readers can purchase “A Pig with Distinction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
