Author Joel Sansone’s New Book, "Blue Book," Centers Around a Former Police Officer and Bookie Who Sets Out to Change His City Following a Two-Year-Long Coma

Recent release “Blue Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joel Sansone tells the riveting story of a former police officer and bookie Rick LeKashi who, after a brutal attack, emerges from a coma stronger than ever and determined to protect his city. Facing challenges and controversy, Rick navigates a world where justice isn't always black and white.