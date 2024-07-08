Author Theoplyis Dasher’s New Book, "Mother, Sister, Daughter," is a Gripping Family Drama Surrounding Two Sisters Separated at Birth and Brought Together by Fate
Recent release “Mother, Sister, Daughter” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theoplyis Dasher is a captivating novel that follows a mother who gives birth to twin sisters but gives one of them up for adoption to avoid having to raise both with a husband overseas in the army. Years later, the two sisters find each other, but are separated once more by the murder of their father.
Norcross, GA, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Theoplyis Dasher, who currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia and attends the University of Phoenix, has completed his new book, “Mother, Sister, Daughter”: a riveting and enthralling novel of love and betrayal that follows twins who are torn apart by their mother but are brought together once again through circumstances that leads one of them to be jailed for the death of their father.
“Melissa Logan, newly married, gave birth to twin girls Kristen and Susanna,” writes Dasher. “Susanna was placed up for adoption because Melissa was afraid she would have to raise them alone as her husband, Sgt. Lonnie Logan of the US Army, was serving overseas. Sergeant Logan had no idea of the adoption and thought there was only one child.
“Sergeant Logan retired early because of an injury and developed a terrible drinking problem. There were several occasions where he became verbally and physically abusive. On a family vacation in Hawaii, Lonnie became very intoxicated and physically abused a native Hawaiian bartender and his now seventeen-year-old daughter Kristen. As a result, Lonnie was jailed for twenty-four hours.
“While Lonnie was in jail, Melissa and Kristen attended a luau where she met a lady and her daughter. The daughter’s name was Susanna, and she had the same birth date as Kristen. Susanna and Kristen became good friends and kept in touch.
“Once back in the United States, Lonnie and Melissa had a terrible fight while he was intoxicated. The fight ended in Lonnie’s death. Melissa and Kristen went on the run.
“Susanna, unaware of the incident that had taken place, decided to pay Kristen a surprise visit and found herself in jail for the murder of Lonnie Logan because she looked so much like Kristen and couldn’t prove her identity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Theoplyis Dasher’s engaging tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each shocking twist and turn, leading to an ending they’ll never see coming. With its richly drawn characters, evocative prose, and powerful themes, “Mother, Sister, Daughter” is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers and is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeply moving and immersive reading experience.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Mother, Sister, Daughter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
