Author Theoplyis Dasher’s New Book, "Mother, Sister, Daughter," is a Gripping Family Drama Surrounding Two Sisters Separated at Birth and Brought Together by Fate

Recent release “Mother, Sister, Daughter” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theoplyis Dasher is a captivating novel that follows a mother who gives birth to twin sisters but gives one of them up for adoption to avoid having to raise both with a husband overseas in the army. Years later, the two sisters find each other, but are separated once more by the murder of their father.