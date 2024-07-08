Stacey M. Torres’s Newly Released "Let’s Take a Trip to the Very First Rainbow" is a Captivating Journey Through Biblical History
“Let’s Take a Trip to the Very First Rainbow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey M. Torres is a delightful children's book that brings the story of Noah and the first rainbow to life, highlighting themes of faith, obedience, and God's promises.
Valparaiso, IN, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Let’s Take a Trip to the Very First Rainbow”: a charming and educational adventure that takes young readers back in time to witness the biblical story of Noah and the first rainbow. “Let’s Take a Trip to the Very First Rainbow” is the creation of published author, Stacey M. Torres, who was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. After closing the military, college, and Texas chapters of her life, she made the bold move to the Midwest this past year to be closer to other family members. She has two children: a four-year-old and an eight-year-old, and just celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary. Her hobbies include minding the homestead she is creating on her new property, reading, and crafting. Stacey is a confirmed member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod (LCMS).
Torres shares, “When mankind had decided that God was not their creator and began to worship false idols, all but for one man and his family were found righteous; his name was Noah. In the third and final book of three biblical tales, a man is assigned a task: build a boat and help God.
“Let’s fly together for one last back-in-time adventure and see what God has planned for Earth and how His sign in the sky for all to see is a promise that will be kept forever.
“Jump on in the backseat, and we’ll earn our sea legs this time. Let’s take a trip to the very first rainbow!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey M. Torres’s new book offers a delightful and faith-filled narrative that teaches children about God's faithfulness and the importance of trusting His plans.
Consumers can purchase “Let’s Take a Trip to the Very First Rainbow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let’s Take a Trip to the Very First Rainbow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Torres shares, “When mankind had decided that God was not their creator and began to worship false idols, all but for one man and his family were found righteous; his name was Noah. In the third and final book of three biblical tales, a man is assigned a task: build a boat and help God.
“Let’s fly together for one last back-in-time adventure and see what God has planned for Earth and how His sign in the sky for all to see is a promise that will be kept forever.
“Jump on in the backseat, and we’ll earn our sea legs this time. Let’s take a trip to the very first rainbow!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey M. Torres’s new book offers a delightful and faith-filled narrative that teaches children about God's faithfulness and the importance of trusting His plans.
Consumers can purchase “Let’s Take a Trip to the Very First Rainbow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let’s Take a Trip to the Very First Rainbow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories