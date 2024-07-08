Suzy McKinney’s Newly Released "Pickles and Prunes, I Love You" is a Heartwarming Tale of Toddler Adventures
“Pickles and Prunes, I Love You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzy McKinney is a delightful children’s book that celebrates the joy of loving with all one’s heart and soul, following the adventures of a spirited toddler named Kassi.
Mckinney, TX, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pickles and Prunes, I Love You,” an endearing story that captures the essence of unconditional love and the joy of everyday adventures, is the creation of published author, Suzy McKinney.
McKinney shares, “Pickles and Prunes, I Love You is about loving with all our heart and soul. Kassi is a typical toddler, waking up with a smile on her face, then getting caught with her hands in the pickle jar! With a lot of patience and prayer, you can make the best of every day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzy McKinney’s new book offers young readers a heartwarming journey through the ups and downs of toddlerhood. Offering a reminder to both children and adults of the importance of patience, love, and gratitude in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Pickles and Prunes, I Love You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pickles and Prunes, I Love You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
