Edward Smith’s Newly Released “My Encounter With God As A Commercial Truck Driver” is an Inspiring Spiritual Journey
“My Encounter With God As A Commercial Truck Driver” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Smith is an inspiring account of personal transformation and spiritual discovery, exploring themes of divine guidance, personal growth, and the power of surrender.
Apopka, FL, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Encounter With God As A Commercial Truck Driver”: an inspiring account of personal transformation and spiritual discovery. “My Encounter With God As A Commercial Truck Driver” is the creation of published author, Edward Smith, a dedicated husband and father.
Smith shares, “One theme that echoes throughout this book is that God had been preparing me for a personal encounter with Him. I recounted how things were during my childhood years. Through a series of circumstances, He set the stage and laid the foundation so He can in the future shape me into whatever form He wishes. In almost all of these testimonies, it’s clear that He (El Shaddai) wanted me to understand what I can be through Him. He guided me through endless crucibles, all for the purpose of allowing me to see His greatness and His ability to transform my life. This book helps to unveil the secret of the inner man, that carnal nature that is in constant battle with the desire in you to do good. It explains that it is absolutely possible to win the battle between good and evil. The last chapter was very challenging to share because it exposes the weaknesses that we sometimes choose to deny. This book brings you face to face with your stubbornness and with one of the most destructive traits lurking within—it’s called pride. You will be surprised to discover how deeply it has embedded itself in your consciousness, but you can get victory when you take action to deliberately surrender to God. You will discover perhaps for the first time that empowerment comes with surrendering. I wish you a life-changing experience as you share in this blessing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Smith’s new book offers readers a profound exploration of faith and resilience. Through personal testimonies and spiritual insights, Smith's narrative demonstrates the transformative power of God's guidance and the importance of humility and surrender in overcoming life's challenges.
Consumers can purchase “My Encounter With God As A Commercial Truck Driver” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Encounter With God As A Commercial Truck Driver,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
