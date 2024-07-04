Mana Hotels Publishes Holiday Calendar for August 2024
With Independence day & Rakshabandhan falling at the end of the 2nd week & Janmashtami falling in the last week of August 2024, traveller’s will have plenty of reasons for taking an August holiday.
Ranakpur, India, July 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotel has unveiled some exciting entertainment plans for traveller’s visiting its resort in Ranakpur, private pool villa in Udaipur & 3BHK luxury apartment in Rishikesh on any one of the two long weekends falling in August 2024. “With 15 August falling on a Thursday and the festival of Rakshabandhan falling on a Monday (19 August), we are expecting people to plan short breaks within driving distance of their homes to nearby resorts & villa’s. Ranakpur & Udaipur will see tourists coming from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Udaipur & Jodhpur while Rishikesh will see the maximum interest from the Delhi-NCR region.” said Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager.
Along with the Independence Day weekend which is a traditional favourite amongst traveller’s to explore leisure destinations, the Janmashtami long weekend (24 to 26 August) is also giving traveller’s 3 full days to take a break. “Traditionally, Rajkot in Gujarat celebrates Janmashtami in a big way and we expect guests from this part of Gujarat to throng to Rajasthan in large numbers,” said Mr. Ajay Seth, Sales Manager.
“Today’s traveller is looking for a different experience at a value for money price point. With our list of activities such as animal rides, workshops, magic show’s, dance, music apart from the inhouse games & sports being offered at a very affordable price point, we hope that guests will choose our properties over the competition for these weekend holidays,” said Mr. Kishan Chaudhary, Operations Manager at Mana Hotels Ranakpur.
“Small groups of friends/families often look for complete privacy. In addition, they like to experience the culture of the cities that they visit. In Udaipur & Rishikesh, we hope to host such clientele,” said Mr. Vikas Bhati, Operations Manager at Mana Hotels, Villas & Homestays.
With virtually no long weekends coming in June & July 2024, the 2 long weekends of August 2024 come as a welcome break to the weary traveller’s. In addition, the onset of the monsoon will also help cool down the weather making Rajasthan an attractive choice for travellers coming from the neighbouring states of Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh.
For weekend packages at Mana Hotels, Villas & Homestay’s, please refer to the following link:
https://www.manahotels.in/images/Mana-Hotels-Summer-Packages-24-v1.pdf
