Future Horizons Presents "Insights into Animal Behavior and Autism" Live and In-Person with Dr. Temple Grandin in Omaha, NE on July 19, 2024
Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with high-functioning autism in the world. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She has written several bestsellers, including "Thinking in Pictures," and "Animals in Translation." She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of people to understand how to support individuals with autism. She is one of the most celebrated and effective animal advocates on the planet.
Omaha, NE, July 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Come spend an evening with Dr. Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson. She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.
There will be discussions of individuals that are sensory based, verbal learners, mathematical learners, and audio learners. Dr. Grandin explains the importance of schedules along with ways to help those on the spectrum with their class work.
Temple believes there are workarounds for all situations, including finding a job, volunteer work, tutoring and test taking.
Dr. Grandin will discuss autism and its advantage in working with animals. Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.
“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin
