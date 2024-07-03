Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers.
Newark, DE, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prusa Research, a leading global developer and manufacturer of 3D printers based in Europe, has announced that it will start producing its popular 3D printers and filaments in the USA through its American subsidiary, Printed Solid. The primary goal is to better meet the needs of American customers and businesses.
At Prusa Research’s headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, nearly 1,000 people are involved in the development and manufacturing of Original Prusa printers. In Delaware, at the Printed Solid headquarters, the company employs approximately 30 people and plans to hire more. "Our goal is to become the largest manufacturer of 3D printers and filaments in the USA within a year," says Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research.
At this time, Prusa Research and Printed Solid started with three major initiatives that underline its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction:
Assembly Expansion: Starting July 2024, Printed Solid will begin assembling Prusa MK4 3D printers at their Printed Solid facilities in the United States. This strategic decision aims to enhance efficiency and reduce lead times for customers across the country.
Local Prusament Production: Understanding the growing demand for its top-quality 3D printing filament, Prusament, Prusa Research is excited to announce that it will start producing select colors and materials right here in the United States in the Printed Solid facility.
Repair Services Launch: To enhance its renowned support services even further, Prusa Research will now offer comprehensive repair services for Prusa 3D printers directly in the United States through Printed Solid. This initiative ensures that customers can receive even more timely and expert support, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.
Prusa Research develops its filaments and 3D printers to the highest standards, making them the most reliable in the industry. These exact manufacturing processes are now being implemented overseas at Printed Solid.
Both companies plan to add more production lines for Prusament and expand the manufacturing of the printers themselves, including a strong emphasis on support from local American component suppliers.
"In an era where 3D printing is becoming increasingly crucial for innovation and intellectual property development, we believe local manufacturing is essential for long-term prosperity and security. While recent years have seen a trend of offshoring production, we're committed to reversing this by bringing manufacturing back to the region. Our approach is rooted in transparency and trust: our software is open-source and fully auditable, and now, our manufacturing facilities are open for visits. By localizing production, we're not just reducing security risks - we're fostering innovation, supporting local economies, and building trust in this transformative technology," says Josef Prusa.
"We are thrilled to make Prusa products and customer service even more accessible and affordable to our customers here in the United States," said David Randolph, CEO of Printed Solid. “At the same time, we are proud to be expanding our workforce and providing more job opportunities for Americans. By increasing our manufacturing capabilities here in Newark, Delaware, we are not only delivering high-quality Prusa products to our customers but also contributing to the local economy and supporting American workers.”
For more information about Prusa Research's expanded operations and services in the United States, please visit www.prusa3d.com or www.printedsolid.com.
About Prusa Research: Prusa Research is a leading 3D printing manufacturer, known for developing high-quality 3D printers and materials. Based in Prague, Czech Republic, the company built a strong reputation for creating reliable, upgradeable, and easily repairable open-source products, making 3D printing accessible to both hobbyists and professionals worldwide.
About Printed Solid: Printed Solid has been a major supplier and manufacturer of 3D printers, accessories, and materials for over 10 years, and has also produced its own in-house-made “Jessie” filaments for 4 years. In 2022 Printed Solid was acquired by Prusa International to strengthen the presence of Prusa in the North American markets.
