Barbara Fisher’s Newly Released “Sweet Poison: How sugar affects our bodies” is an Eye-Opening Exploration of Health and Wellness
“Sweet Poison: How sugar affects our bodies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Fisher offers a compelling look at the detrimental effects of sugar on our health. Through accessible language and practical insights, Fisher empowers readers to make positive changes for their well-being, addressing issues ranging from weight concerns to chronic diseases.
Newburg, PA, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sweet Poison: How sugar affects our bodies”: a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the impact of sugar on overall health. “Sweet Poison: How sugar affects our bodies” is the creation of published author, Barbara Fisher, a dedicated health coach, wife, and mother of three who has overcome personal health challenges, including gut issues, infertility, and weight concerns.
Fisher shares, “This easy-to-read book is not full of medical terms that frustrate and confuse most of us. It is packed with straightforward education meant to inspire the readers to create positive change in their lives.
“From the brain, to the heart, from the liver, to the gut, and all the way to the toes, this book takes you on a journey to understand how sugar affects so many organs and functions in the body, causing miserable health issues from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s to gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, insulin resistance, and diabetes that can lead to amputations, and even death.
“But don’t be without hope; this book offers simple solutions to ensure that this does not become the story of your life. Rather, you will be able to have an active, healthy life that allows you to enjoy life to its fullest.
“It‘s not just about losing weight and 'looking good,' it is much more about health that allows your body to heal itself and brings out the best version of you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Fisher’s new book is a timely resource for anyone looking to improve their health and well-being. With its accessible approach and empowering message, "Sweet Poison" is sure to resonate with readers seeking to reclaim their health and vitality.
Consumers can purchase “Sweet Poison: How sugar affects our bodies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sweet Poison: How sugar affects our bodies,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
