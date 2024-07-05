CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 Update
Users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM will experience enhanced capabilities and improved functionality with the new update for Windows and macOS.
Odesa, Ukraine, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to announce the release of an update for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17. Continuing the user-oriented policy, the ConceptDraw development team is committed to supporting people in advancing their business, so the current update summarizes some user suggestions and remarks.
This update for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM brings it to version 17.1 and is featured with a set of improvements. Also, the update includes a pack of some bug fixes.
What is New
Improvements:
- Added the functionality “Align to Page” for objects in the Arrangement panel
- Added a search and filter option to the My ConceptDraw panel
- Implemented a setting for adjusting the Selection Box thickness
Fixes:
- Solved various import issues
- Resolved printing issues
- Other minor fixes
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio — the de facto standard in business graphics documents. It can open and save documents that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX files) users. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 retails for only $199 per end-user license.
The update to DIAGRAM 17.1 is available at no charge for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 and ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 users. Owners of earlier versions of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM are eligible to upgrade their software to the latest release at a special upgrade price.
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 12 (Monterey), 13 (Ventura), and 14 (Sonoma)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
About CS Odessa
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool
ConceptDraw MINDMAP 15 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map
ConceptDraw PROJECT 14 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software
ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office
Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park
Contact
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
Categories