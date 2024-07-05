"The Lost Diary of George Washington," by Johnny Teague, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of The Lost Diary of George Washington by Johnny Teague. This historical novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
You are invited to travel by horse with the General, stay in his quarters, hear what he thinks, weigh his decisions, listen to his prayers, and fight by his side. Sometimes he will sound redundant. You will realize this is because many of the problems he faced were repetitive. Sometimes there will be little action. This will bother you. Please keep in mind, it bothered him more. You will see him in anguish and distress. You will experience his frustrations. You will grieve because of those who betrayed him. You will be a fly on the wall as he strategizes with his men. You will see some of those strategies carried out, while others were not executed. Even knowing the glorious outcome beforehand, you will see no possible way for victory to be had - until finally it is. You will be surprised to learn that this stoic figure had an inner turmoil few have ever faced. In the end, because of his own writings, you will know General George Washington more for who he was, above and beyond what he did or what others have said. You will hear it from his lips, in his own words.
The Manhattan Press says “This book is an awesome collection of Gen. George Washington’s letters and papers. He kept no actual diary during the Revolutionary War, but one certainly gets the exact situation from his letters and papers. The world never changes but is repeating itself today!”
Midwest Book Review raves, “Although a work of fiction, in writing The Lost Diary of George Washington: The Revolutionary War Years novelist Johnny Teague has paid meticulous attention to historically accurate details. The result is a true ‘you are there’ experience for the reader.”
Dr. Johnny Teague is an author and historian, having earned five degrees, culminating with a doctorate in exposition from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
The Lost Diary of George Washington, by Johnny Teague, 598 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-430-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@h
You are invited to travel by horse with the General, stay in his quarters, hear what he thinks, weigh his decisions, listen to his prayers, and fight by his side. Sometimes he will sound redundant. You will realize this is because many of the problems he faced were repetitive. Sometimes there will be little action. This will bother you. Please keep in mind, it bothered him more. You will see him in anguish and distress. You will experience his frustrations. You will grieve because of those who betrayed him. You will be a fly on the wall as he strategizes with his men. You will see some of those strategies carried out, while others were not executed. Even knowing the glorious outcome beforehand, you will see no possible way for victory to be had - until finally it is. You will be surprised to learn that this stoic figure had an inner turmoil few have ever faced. In the end, because of his own writings, you will know General George Washington more for who he was, above and beyond what he did or what others have said. You will hear it from his lips, in his own words.
The Manhattan Press says “This book is an awesome collection of Gen. George Washington’s letters and papers. He kept no actual diary during the Revolutionary War, but one certainly gets the exact situation from his letters and papers. The world never changes but is repeating itself today!”
Midwest Book Review raves, “Although a work of fiction, in writing The Lost Diary of George Washington: The Revolutionary War Years novelist Johnny Teague has paid meticulous attention to historically accurate details. The result is a true ‘you are there’ experience for the reader.”
Dr. Johnny Teague is an author and historian, having earned five degrees, culminating with a doctorate in exposition from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
The Lost Diary of George Washington, by Johnny Teague, 598 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-430-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@h
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories