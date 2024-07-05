"My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son," by Joe Benevento, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son by Joe Benevento. This thought-provoking novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son reimagines the Holy Family’s story through the very human voice of Joseph. Mary’s pregnancy only begins his troubles. He has to navigate the unreasonable dictates of a disheveled, wise-cracking Angel Shlomo, Mary’s surprising insistence that she remain a “Blessed Ever Virgin,” pushy in-laws, Roman contractors, Jesus’s crazy cousin John, and the allure of the harlot Safiya, just a few of the challenges for an imperfect man assigned to become a role model for the son of God.
Deviant Quill Reviews says, “My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son is a well-crafted novel that will appeal to readers interested in exploring the human side of the Holy Family's story. It is an engaging and thought-provoking read that will leave readers with a greater appreciation for the courage and sacrifice of Mary and Joseph. Highly recommended.”
Mark Wish, Founding Editor, Coolest American Stories says, “This is a fun and thought-provoking novel. Joe Benevento not only possesses an unbounded imagination, he also, even better, knows how to spin a helluva yarn.”
Midwest Book Review calls it “Original, fun, funny, and a masterfully crafted work of satire, My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son is one of those novels that will linger in the mind and memory long after the book itself has been finished and set back upon the shelf.”
Joe Benevento grew up in a working class neighborhood in Queens, a fictional version of which is featured in much of his fiction. Benevento has taught American literature, Mystery, and creative writing for the past forty years at Truman State, in Kirksville, Missouri. My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son is his sixteenth book overall, and his seventh work of fiction. Benevento and his wife of 30 years, Carol Fohey Benevento, have four children, Maria, Joseph, Claire, and Margaret.
My Perfect Wife, Her Perfect Son, by Joe Benevento, 190 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-424-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
