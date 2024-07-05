"GG Star," by Valentina Dzherson, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the GG Star by Valentina Dzherson. This erotic fantasy novel is published by Prende Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works in arts & entertainment, sports, and poetry.
Enter a world of passion, power, and cosmic intrigue as Valentina, a young woman with an extraordinary secret, embarks on a thrilling journey in this illustrated erotic urban fantasy. Born in the frigid embrace of Siberia, Russia, Valentina has always been different. From a young age, she exudes an enigmatic energy that sets her apart from others. As she reaches adolescence, the truth about her origins unfolds - a revelation that will change her life forever. Valentina is the daughter of Venus, a celestial being known as GG Star, entrusted with a cosmic mission on Earth. Determined to rid the world of dark energies, Valentina finds herself leading a double life. By day, she works diligently at a local library, keeping her true identity and her cosmic powers concealed. But by night, she embraces her sensual prowess, becoming a mesmerizing cam girl, using her unique gift to aid and uplift those in need. Amidst the captivating world of cam shows and hidden identities, Valentina must navigate the intricacies of desire, and temptation. Can she protect her cosmic heritage and fulfill her destiny while exploring the depths of passion?
Born in a small town in Siberia in Russia in 1991, Valentina Dzherson learned early in life to overcome any challenges she faced. A determined young woman who knew that she was destined for success, she was accepted into one of Russia’s most prestigious faculties for preparing future diplomats, but instead, she decided to study foreign languages. While a student, circumstances intervened and led her to begin a career in adult entertainment. She soon left her native Russia and moved to Hungary where she turned this career choice into her own hugely successful business venture.
GG Star, by Valentina Dzherson, 178 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-422-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Enter a world of passion, power, and cosmic intrigue as Valentina, a young woman with an extraordinary secret, embarks on a thrilling journey in this illustrated erotic urban fantasy. Born in the frigid embrace of Siberia, Russia, Valentina has always been different. From a young age, she exudes an enigmatic energy that sets her apart from others. As she reaches adolescence, the truth about her origins unfolds - a revelation that will change her life forever. Valentina is the daughter of Venus, a celestial being known as GG Star, entrusted with a cosmic mission on Earth. Determined to rid the world of dark energies, Valentina finds herself leading a double life. By day, she works diligently at a local library, keeping her true identity and her cosmic powers concealed. But by night, she embraces her sensual prowess, becoming a mesmerizing cam girl, using her unique gift to aid and uplift those in need. Amidst the captivating world of cam shows and hidden identities, Valentina must navigate the intricacies of desire, and temptation. Can she protect her cosmic heritage and fulfill her destiny while exploring the depths of passion?
Born in a small town in Siberia in Russia in 1991, Valentina Dzherson learned early in life to overcome any challenges she faced. A determined young woman who knew that she was destined for success, she was accepted into one of Russia’s most prestigious faculties for preparing future diplomats, but instead, she decided to study foreign languages. While a student, circumstances intervened and led her to begin a career in adult entertainment. She soon left her native Russia and moved to Hungary where she turned this career choice into her own hugely successful business venture.
GG Star, by Valentina Dzherson, 178 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-422-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories