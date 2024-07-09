Shanae Skillern’s Newly Released "Helmet Head" is an Uplifting and Compassionate Narrative for Young Readers

“Helmet Head” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shanae Skillern is a delightful children's book that celebrates imagination and inclusivity. Through colorful illustrations and playful rhymes, Skillern honors the journey of children who wear orthotic helmets, while also teaching the importance of helmet safety to all children.