Shanae Skillern’s Newly Released "Helmet Head" is an Uplifting and Compassionate Narrative for Young Readers
“Helmet Head” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shanae Skillern is a delightful children's book that celebrates imagination and inclusivity. Through colorful illustrations and playful rhymes, Skillern honors the journey of children who wear orthotic helmets, while also teaching the importance of helmet safety to all children.
Prosper, TX, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Helmet Head”: a magical adventure where a boy imagines his favorite characters wearing helmets just like his own. “Helmet Head” is the creation of published author, Shanae Skillern, who has worked as a registered nurse for ten years and is now studying to become a primary care pediatric nurse practitioner. She has been married to her husband, Chris, for five years and is a mother to two young boys, Elijah and Noah. Her youngest son, Noah, was diagnosed with plagiocephaly and brachycephaly when he was only four months old. He then wore an orthotic helmet for three months. Going through this process inspired her to write a book that honors his journey and brings light to what can be a difficult situation. She has always adored children and continuously looks for ways in which she can serve them. Shanae lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband and sons.
Skillern shares, “In this unique introduction to orthotic helmets, a young boy imagines his favorite characters and the helmets they wear. Through creativity, rhymes, and colorful images, this book is intriguing for the entire family. This story provides solidarity, inclusivity, and education for those in the corrective helmet process, as well as those teaching children the importance of helmets overall.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shanae Skillern’s new book is a testament to Skillern's dedication to serving children and her commitment to spreading awareness about helmet safety for various needs. With its engaging storyline and vibrant illustrations, this book is sure to capture the hearts of young readers and their families.
Consumers can purchase “Helmet Head” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Helmet Head,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
