Charlie Childs Sr.’s Newly Released “The Poems That Reach Out to You: Happy or Sad” is a Heartfelt Collection of Verses Embracing Life’s Diverse Emotions
“The Poems That Reach Out to You: Happy or Sad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlie Childs Sr. is a touching compilation of poetry that speaks to the varied experiences of life, from moments of joy to times of sorrow. With each verse, Childs offers readers a glimpse into the depths of human emotion and the enduring power of hope.
Rochester, NY, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Poems That Reach Out to You: Happy or Sad”: a collection of poems that resonate with the full spectrum of human experience. “The Poems That Reach Out to You: Happy or Sad” is the creation of published author, Charlie Childs Sr., a dedicated husband and father who owns his own business.
Childs shares, “Poems—whether happy and sad, reach out to them whenever and wherever you can. Inspire people and give them hope. Wherever there is hope, there is a tomorrow. Remember to pass these works on and keep faith in God and each other.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlie Childs Sr.’s new book is a testament to the enduring power of poetry to touch hearts and uplift souls. With its poignant reflections and heartfelt sentiments, it serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for readers of all backgrounds.
Consumers can purchase “The Poems That Reach Out to You: Happy or Sad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Poems That Reach Out to You: Happy or Sad,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
