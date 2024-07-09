Charlie Childs Sr.’s Newly Released “The Poems That Reach Out to You: Happy or Sad” is a Heartfelt Collection of Verses Embracing Life’s Diverse Emotions

“The Poems That Reach Out to You: Happy or Sad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlie Childs Sr. is a touching compilation of poetry that speaks to the varied experiences of life, from moments of joy to times of sorrow. With each verse, Childs offers readers a glimpse into the depths of human emotion and the enduring power of hope.