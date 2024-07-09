Sharon Ackland Miller with Lynn Casassa’s Newly Released "Letters to Michael: My Journey with Michael and God" is a Testament to Unconditional Love
“Letters to Michael: My Journey with Michael and God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Ackland Miller is a poignant memoir that chronicles a mother and son's extraordinary bond, resilience, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity.
Las Vegas, NV, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Letters to Michael: My Journey with Michael and God,” a deeply moving memoir that follows the remarkable journey of a mother and her adopted son, is the creation of published author, Sharon Ackland Miller.
Miller shares, “A deeply heartfelt story of a mother and son who were brought together in God’s perfect time. Medical challenges were turned into assets from which even outsiders benefited. A child, developing into a thoughtful young man, who accepted his situation, early death, and who, strengthened by his growing belief in Jesus, developed special insights to the needs of others.
“Would you adopt an eight-year-old boy with muscular dystrophy, who had been abandoned and abused, and who would likely not live into his twenties? Sharon Miller and her husband did. This is an extraordinary story based on loving memories tied together by deep faith.
“Written in the form of letters, Sharon unfolds one fascinating story after another while showing both her and Michael’s maturing reliance on Jesus. Each chapter will lead you to understand how a mother’s childhood dream turned into an eight-year adventure of joy, learning, and profound faith. This book will open your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Ackland Miller’s new book is a testament to the power of love, hope, and the transformative nature of faith. Through its pages, readers will find solace, inspiration, and a renewed sense of gratitude for life's blessings. You can also email the author at skwritings8@gmail.com
Consumers can purchase “Letters to Michael: My Journey with Michael and God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Letters to Michael: My Journey with Michael and God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
