Nina Dean’s Newly Released “God’s Poems for You and Me as We Face Grief and Adversity: Inspired by God” is a Comforting Collection of Spiritual Verse

“God’s Poems for You and Me as We Face Grief and Adversity: Inspired by God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nina Dean is a heartfelt compilation of poems offering solace and inspiration, addressing themes of grief, resilience, and divine guidance.