Author Loretta Ashby Blackburn’s New Book, "Spirit-Filled Poems," is an Inspirational Series of Poems Rooted in Faith and Heartfelt Devotion to the Lord

Recent release “Spirit-Filled Poems” from Covenant Books author Loretta Ashby Blackburn is a collection of soul-stirring poetry inspired by the Holy Spirit and the author’s deep spiritual journey. Blackburn’s verses aim to uplift and strengthen readers, fostering a deeper connection to faith and a personal commitment to Jesus Christ.