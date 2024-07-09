Author Loretta Ashby Blackburn’s New Book, "Spirit-Filled Poems," is an Inspirational Series of Poems Rooted in Faith and Heartfelt Devotion to the Lord
Recent release “Spirit-Filled Poems” from Covenant Books author Loretta Ashby Blackburn is a collection of soul-stirring poetry inspired by the Holy Spirit and the author’s deep spiritual journey. Blackburn’s verses aim to uplift and strengthen readers, fostering a deeper connection to faith and a personal commitment to Jesus Christ.
Cynthiana, KY, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loretta Ashby Blackburn, who lives in Cynthiana, Kentucky, with her husband, Jeff, and her little dog, Holly, has completed her new book, “Spirit-Filled Poems”: a heartfelt series of poems that reflects Blackburn’s profound connection to the Holy Spirit and her unwavering commitment to share messages of hope and encouragement.
Through poignant verses and lyrical expressions, “Spirit-Filled Poems” will resonate with themes of spiritual growth, resilience, and the enduring presence of God’s love. From moments of reflection and gratitude to challenges and triumphs, each poem invites readers to pause, reflect, and draw strength from their own spiritual journeys.
“This book consists of poems inspired by the Holy Spirit,” writes Blackburn. “It was written over about five years. They come from the inspiration of the Holy Ghost and from (my) heart. (I hope) the readers will find strength and encouragement from reading its pages. Above all, (I hope) the readers will come to grow in their personal commitment to Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Loretta Ashby Blackburn’s new book touches on universal themes of faith, grace, and the indomitable spirit of human perseverance, presenting readers with a glimpse into the profound impact of spirituality on personal growth and resilience. Serving as a testament to the enduring power of faith, “Spirit-Filled Poems” promises to uplift readers from all walks of life and ignite a renewed sense of purpose and devotion.
Readers can purchase “Spirit-Filled Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
