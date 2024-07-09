Author Jonel Martindale’s New Book, "Harmony Grove," is a Compelling Story of Love, Mystery, and Intrigue Set Against the Backdrop of a Small Texas Town
Recent release “Harmony Grove” from Page Publishing author Jonel Martindale is a riveting novel that will transport readers to a quiet Texas town shaken by a series of murders. Amidst the unfolding mystery, a new love will blossom as police officers work to quickly find the murderer and bring peace back to Harmony Grove.
Groesbeck, TX, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jonel Martindale, a mother and grandmother who enjoys writing and loves walking and experimenting in the kitchen, has completed her new book, “Harmony Grove”: a compelling mystery novel set in the tranquil town that is quickly turned upside down by a string of chilling murders.
“Harmony Grove is a small town in Texas,” writes Martindale. “The normally quiet, sleepy town is rocked awake when murders start happening. Some take place in the city park where Mary, Elaine, and Amy walk daily. Mary is very taken with Harmony Grove’s young officer Williams, and a new love is born. Lady Officers Kiser and Cooper work hard. Lady officers Kiser and Cooper work hard to keep the town safe.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jonel Martindale’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate audiences as they discover the dark secrets that lie hidden within Harmony Grove that will lead this once peaceful town to the brink of destruction. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Martindale weaves a spellbinding narrative that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Harmony Grove” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
