Cal Coast Academy Breaks Ground on Classroom Building
Cal Coast Academy has officially begun construction on their 3-wing classroom building.
San Diego, CA, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cal Coast Academy, a Carmel Valley based college preparatory private school, has reached an exciting new milestone in its plans for campus expansion: the groundbreaking of its 3-winged classroom building. The school, which opened its doors in 1999 and includes grades 6-12, will comfortably be able to accommodate approximately 75 full-time students upon its classroom completion.
The new classroom building will add almost 10,000-square-feet of additional building space to the already established campus. The single-story classroom structure will feature 13 spacious classrooms, 1 faculty lounge, 1 multimedia-tech center, 1 locker room, and student restrooms. Each state-of-the-art classroom will be equipped with the latest innovative technologies. To extend learning beyond the classroom walls, the site will also incorporate a broad collection of other beneficial areas including a spacious outdoor courtyard, a student rec room, an art studio, a science laboratory, a student-maintained garden, and a commercial grade kitchen.
“We are ecstatic about making our individualized approach to education accessible to more students,” said Cal Coast Academy’s Founder and Principal Ms. Jan Dunning. “This is a bold step forward in supporting our mission of serving the whole student, inside and beyond the academic classroom. Not only do we support students academically, socially, and emotionally, we also help them develop life skills through our CUT (Convergence Unleashed Training) Program, encourage a purposeful sense of belonging through our international service work, and lead them to explore and discover their individual attributes and career interests.”
Cal Coast Academy is renowned for providing dynamic academics within a small community of dedicated students, faculty, and staff. It is a place where students have the luxury of receiving a customized education while engaging in an intimate, hands-on learning environment.
“Our school will continue to restrict class size to a 6:1 student-teacher ratio as we have historically,” says Dunning, “As this component is an essential part of our school’s DNA and will never be compromised.”
Cal Coast Academy is a college preparatory private school, serving grades 6-12, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), approved by the University of California (UC), and certified by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The driving force behind our all-encompassing and distinctive educational program is our founding belief that the gateways to learning must be as diverse as the learners themselves. To learn more about Cal Coast Academy, call 858.481.0882.
