Brenda Mize Dolls Announces Rebranding and New Website Launch
Brenda Mize Dolls, formerly known as Eyes of Texas Dolls, is excited to announce its official rebranding and the launch of its new website as well. This change comes as part of a strategic move following the company’s relocation from Texas to Connecticut.
Hartford, CT, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Mize, the creative force behind her collectible dolls with their hand-painted eyes, decided it was time to refresh the brand to better reflect her personal journey and artistic evolution. "Moving to Connecticut has been a significant chapter in my life, and I wanted my business to embody this new beginning," Brenda explained. "The new name and website are just the first steps in an exciting direction for Brenda Mize Dolls."
The rebranded website offers a fresh look and improved user experience, making it easier for customers to explore Brenda’s exquisite doll creations. Visitors will find detailed information on each doll, behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process, and an enhanced shopping experience.
"I am thrilled to welcome both our loyal customers and new visitors to our updated online presence," Brenda said. "Brenda Mize Dolls represents my passion for creating unique, high-quality dolls that bring joy and beauty into people’s lives. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store for the future."
To celebrate the rebranding and website launch, Brenda Mize Dolls is offering a special promotion towards the end of July. Please visit www.brendamizedolls.com for additional details.
About Brenda Mize Dolls
Brenda Mize Dolls is a Connecticut-based doll company dedicated to creating beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind dolls. Founded by Brenda Mize in 2015, her company has garnered a loyal following for its attention to detail and commitment to quality. Brenda Mize Dolls – “It’s All In The Eyes”
Media Contact: Brenda Mize
brenda@brendamizedolls.com
512-552-0787
www.brendamizedolls.com
The rebranded website offers a fresh look and improved user experience, making it easier for customers to explore Brenda’s exquisite doll creations. Visitors will find detailed information on each doll, behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process, and an enhanced shopping experience.
"I am thrilled to welcome both our loyal customers and new visitors to our updated online presence," Brenda said. "Brenda Mize Dolls represents my passion for creating unique, high-quality dolls that bring joy and beauty into people’s lives. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store for the future."
To celebrate the rebranding and website launch, Brenda Mize Dolls is offering a special promotion towards the end of July. Please visit www.brendamizedolls.com for additional details.
About Brenda Mize Dolls
Brenda Mize Dolls is a Connecticut-based doll company dedicated to creating beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind dolls. Founded by Brenda Mize in 2015, her company has garnered a loyal following for its attention to detail and commitment to quality. Brenda Mize Dolls – “It’s All In The Eyes”
Media Contact: Brenda Mize
brenda@brendamizedolls.com
512-552-0787
www.brendamizedolls.com
Contact
Brenda Mize DollsContact
Brenda Mize
512-552-0787
brendamizedolls.com
Brenda Mize
512-552-0787
brendamizedolls.com
Categories