Author Marquita Johnson’s New Book, "My Reality Check," is a Powerful and Thought-Provoking Read Designed to Help Others Discover Their Best Possible Life
Recent release “My Reality Check” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marquita Johnson offers readers a roadmap to self-belief and fulfillment, serving as a guide for readers seeking to overcome emotional obstacles in their path. Through candid insights and personal reflections, the author explores the journey of healing from past wounds and embracing the present with courage and patience.
Sacramento, CA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marquita Johnson, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother who holds an associate of science degree in criminal justice and a minor in juvenile justice, has completed her new book, “My Reality Check”: a poignant testament to the power of resilience and self-belief that draws upon the author’s own experiences and struggles to offer a practical guide to believing in oneself and living authentically.
A passionate advocate for children, author Marquita Johnson is deeply committed to their success and well-being. Despite facing challenges due to a severe learning disability, Marquita has triumphed as an author, with two published books: "Life as We Know It" and "Love Me Anyway." Alongside her literary pursuits, she is the proud owner of her own business, Lady Jay Bling. Residing in Sacramento, California, she finds strength and support in her church community, prioritizing her faith and embracing unconditional love as she navigates life's challenges. Each day, Marquita takes steps towards healing from her past, guided by her unwavering belief in God and the promise of a blessed future.
“This book is about how to believe in yourself and living your best life,” writes Marquita. “This book is about the hard reality check. How you may be healing from your past, but you haven’t moved on. With how emotionally you are being held back, you can’t fully embrace your current future. The hardest part is getting over the past emotionally. Learning to heal one day at a time. Trust the process as long as it takes. Most importantly, be patient with yourself first.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Marquita Johnson’s engaging tale utilizes candid anecdotes and heartfelt reflections to explore the challenges of moving forward emotionally while still healing from past wounds. With compassion and wisdom, “My Reality Check” will encourage readers to embrace the journey of self-discovery with courage and determination, offering hope and encouragement to anyone navigating the complexities of personal growth and self-discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Reality Check" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
