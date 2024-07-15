Author Marquita Johnson’s New Book, "My Reality Check," is a Powerful and Thought-Provoking Read Designed to Help Others Discover Their Best Possible Life

Recent release “My Reality Check” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marquita Johnson offers readers a roadmap to self-belief and fulfillment, serving as a guide for readers seeking to overcome emotional obstacles in their path. Through candid insights and personal reflections, the author explores the journey of healing from past wounds and embracing the present with courage and patience.