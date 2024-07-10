H. A. Ayers’s Newly Released "Evan’s Predicament" is a Riveting Contemporary Fiction That Explores Power and Faith

“Evan’s Predicament” from Christian Faith Publishing author H. A. Ayers is an engaging narrative exploring themes of corporate intrigue, personal faith, and the struggle against covert organizations. The story follows Evan Hoffmeyer, a newly minted CEO who must navigate the treacherous waters of wealth, power, and secret societies while relying on his faith to guide him through his trials.