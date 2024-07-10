H. A. Ayers’s Newly Released "Evan’s Predicament" is a Riveting Contemporary Fiction That Explores Power and Faith
“Evan’s Predicament” from Christian Faith Publishing author H. A. Ayers is an engaging narrative exploring themes of corporate intrigue, personal faith, and the struggle against covert organizations. The story follows Evan Hoffmeyer, a newly minted CEO who must navigate the treacherous waters of wealth, power, and secret societies while relying on his faith to guide him through his trials.
Lowell, OH, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Evan’s Predicament,” a compelling and suspenseful adventure, is the creation of published author, H. A. Ayers.
Ayers shares, “After Evan Hoffmeyer, CEO of the Carson Corporation, receives the second overwhelming shock of his young life, he must move forward as the new CEO and majority shareholder of ListCorp. Cale Liston has other plans for Evan. The rage he holds for Evan reaches a pinnacle after his own father leaves nearly everything to Evan. Cale engages his 'friends' within The Order to have Hoffmeyer eliminated, but will they help Cale restore his empire?
“The Order discovers Hoffmeyer’s wealth and potential power increased exponentially with his inheritance of ListCorp. The regional recruiter and State Department officer, Jack Welson, rushes to Pittsburgh by order of Vice President Perry Dodson. Dodson covets Evan’s membership in his region of The Order above all else. No is not an option, especially when Dodson discovers the premier councilor of The Order intends to claim Hoffmeyer alone.
“President Tate Addison discovers Dodson’s plans for Evan and requests a favor from him and his loyal people—join The Order and destroy it from within. Evan is torn once again. He wrestles with the dangers to his faithful employees and family. Will Evan fight The Order with his newfound wealth or go undercover as President Addison requests? He turns to God once again for answers to his predicament.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H. A. Ayers’s new book is a captivating tale of corporate intrigue, personal trials, and the redemptive power of faith. Through a narrative rich with suspense and emotional depth, Ayers explores the complexities of power struggles, the resilience of the human spirit, and the guiding light of divine faith in overcoming life's greatest challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Evan’s Predicament” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Evan’s Predicament,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
