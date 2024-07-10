C.E. Gibson’s Newly Released "Monster In My House" is a Charming Tale of Courage and Imagination
“Monster In My House” from Christian Faith Publishing author C.E. Gibson is a captivating story that follows young Alessia as she grapples with the existence of a mysterious presence in her home. Despite skepticism from her mother, Alessia is determined to protect her baby brother from the looming threat of the unseen monster.
Los Angeles, CA, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Monster In My House”: a sweet tale that showcases the wonders of a child’s imagination. “Monster In My House” is the creation of published author, C.E. Gibson, a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Gibson shares, “Alessia knew there was a monster in her house. Her mother thought she had a vivid imagination. It was up to her; she had to do something because the monster was getting closer and closer every day to her baby brother. She just could not let that happen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.E. Gibson’s new book offers readers a thrilling journey filled with twists and turns. Through Alessia’s courageous efforts to protect her family, readers will discover the enduring power of love, loyalty, and the boundless imagination of childhood.
Consumers can purchase “Monster In My House” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Monster In My House,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
