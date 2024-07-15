Max Goelling’s New Book, "Sorry, Lady, but It's the Framis," is a Fascinating Guide to Help Women Understand Their Cars to Avoid Being Taken Advantage of by Repair Shops
King, NC, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Max Goelling has completed his most recent book, “Sorry, Lady, but It's the Framis: A Busy Woman's Guide to Winning the Auto Repair Game”: an educational guide designed to help women navigate car repairs so that they are never taken advantage of by repair shops simply because of their gender.
A tireless consumer advocate, Max Goelling focuses on bringing fairness and equity to the consumer, more specifically those who have been treated unfairly due to their gender, religion, or age. As a teacher, husband, father, and grandfather, he has spent his life helping women as they navigate life’s challenges. He has applied the research tools, writing skills, and insight gained through his acquisition of several advanced degrees to helping others understand complex subjects. He currently lives in King, North Carolina, with his wife, Debra.
“Have you ever paid a car repair bill that was much more than it should have been?” writes Goelling. “Do you think it was because you are a woman?
“This book can help guarantee you that never happens again! A clear, simple, non-patronizing guide written specifically for women, this book gives you a brief overview of how your car works so you can learn the language, a foolproof investigative method that will allow you to quickly and accurately identify the problem, and a simple list of questions to ask that can save you hundreds of dollars!
“In today’s world of economic uncertainty, women are keeping their cars longer and buying more used cars than ever. This means that, eventually, something will go wrong, and when it does, you can become a target for unscrupulous mechanics. Don’t let this happen to you!”
Published by Fulton Books, Max Goelling’s book will help women feel confident whenever they need to have their car repaired, providing the tools and knowledge they need to know when they are being ripped off or getting a fair deal.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Sorry, Lady, but It's the Framis: A Busy Woman's Guide to Winning the Auto Repair Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
