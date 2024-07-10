Ning Zhang’s New Book, "Hero's Destiny: a Tribute to Beethoven's 250th Anniversary," is a Series of Poems and Essays That Pays Homage to Beethoven's Enduring Influence
New York, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ning Zhang, a Chinese American poet, writer, Beethoven researcher, and a connoisseur of Beethoven’s performance editions, has completed his most recent book, “Hero's Destiny: A Tribute to Beethoven's 250th Anniversary”: a profound read that celebrates the life, works, and enduring legacy of Ludwig van Beethoven through a collection of meticulously crafted essays, poetry, prose, and reviews.
Author Ning Zhang holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from China and a master’s degree in mass communication from the United States. He currently works in IT infrastructure management in the government sector. Zhang’s poems, essays, novels, and reviews have been published in the media and won prizes both home and abroad.
“This is a monograph on Western classical music written by a Chinese American,” writes Zhang. “It contains … more than two hundred thousand words of Beethoven-themed essays in the form of poems, essays, prose, and reviews. The book covers all aspects of the great composer Beethoven’s life and career from his birth experience to his emotional life, from the background of the times to his ideology, from the review of his works to the analysis of music appreciation.”
“The book is rich in historical information, rigorous in argumentation, incisive in commentary, and fluent in sentiment and reason. As a nonacademic scholar of Beethoven, this book is characterized by a distinctive personality, free from the constraints of traditional rules and regulations.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ning Zhang’s book is based on a comprehensive and profound understanding of Beethoven and his works, presenting the author’s original arguments and opinions on the legendary composer’s life and legacy. Expertly researched and highly insightful, “Hero’s Destiny” invites readers to rediscover Beethoven's timeless compositions and their enduring relevance in today's world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hero's Destiny: A Tribute to Beethoven's 250th Anniversary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Ning Zhang holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from China and a master’s degree in mass communication from the United States. He currently works in IT infrastructure management in the government sector. Zhang’s poems, essays, novels, and reviews have been published in the media and won prizes both home and abroad.
“This is a monograph on Western classical music written by a Chinese American,” writes Zhang. “It contains … more than two hundred thousand words of Beethoven-themed essays in the form of poems, essays, prose, and reviews. The book covers all aspects of the great composer Beethoven’s life and career from his birth experience to his emotional life, from the background of the times to his ideology, from the review of his works to the analysis of music appreciation.”
“The book is rich in historical information, rigorous in argumentation, incisive in commentary, and fluent in sentiment and reason. As a nonacademic scholar of Beethoven, this book is characterized by a distinctive personality, free from the constraints of traditional rules and regulations.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ning Zhang’s book is based on a comprehensive and profound understanding of Beethoven and his works, presenting the author’s original arguments and opinions on the legendary composer’s life and legacy. Expertly researched and highly insightful, “Hero’s Destiny” invites readers to rediscover Beethoven's timeless compositions and their enduring relevance in today's world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hero's Destiny: A Tribute to Beethoven's 250th Anniversary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories