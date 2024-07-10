Anne Burke’s New Book, "Under the Bent Tree," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows an Italian Woman's Journey of Love, Loss, and Self-Discovery in 1970s South Africa
New York, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anne Burke has completed her most recent book, “Under the Bent Tree”: a spellbinding tale set against the tumultuous backdrop of 1970s South Africa as told through the eyes of an intrepid eighteen-year-old Italian woman that delves deep into the complexities of love, loss, and resilience in the face of adversity.
“Chiara is an eighteen-year-old Italian woman who moves alone to South Africa in 1970, catapulted by love and circumstances into a foreign land five thousand miles away from home,” writes Burke. “In her brief initial stay in South Africa, she experiences a turmoil of emotional events, the inebriating happiness for having rejoined her boyfriend, now husband, the elation of true friendship, but also homesickness, hate, abuse, and finally mourning. All embedded in her own unforeseen yet hastened call for growth and maturity.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Burke’s book captures the essence of a bygone era with breathtaking detail and authenticity, while also presenting a timeless exploration of the universal themes of love, grief, and the quest for belonging. Through expert pacing and richly crafted characters, Burke invites readers to immerse themselves in Chiara's world—a world where passion and pain collide, where love and loss intertwine, and where the human spirit triumphs against all odds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Under the Bent Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Chiara is an eighteen-year-old Italian woman who moves alone to South Africa in 1970, catapulted by love and circumstances into a foreign land five thousand miles away from home,” writes Burke. “In her brief initial stay in South Africa, she experiences a turmoil of emotional events, the inebriating happiness for having rejoined her boyfriend, now husband, the elation of true friendship, but also homesickness, hate, abuse, and finally mourning. All embedded in her own unforeseen yet hastened call for growth and maturity.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Burke’s book captures the essence of a bygone era with breathtaking detail and authenticity, while also presenting a timeless exploration of the universal themes of love, grief, and the quest for belonging. Through expert pacing and richly crafted characters, Burke invites readers to immerse themselves in Chiara's world—a world where passion and pain collide, where love and loss intertwine, and where the human spirit triumphs against all odds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Under the Bent Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories