Ethan Falls’s New Book, "The Closet: The Trials of Billy Wagner," Follows a Young Man Who Attempts to Overcome His Fears and Endure Countless Challenges Within His Life
New York, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ethan Falls has completed his most recent book, “The Closet: The Trials of Billy Wagner”: a gripping story of a young man who must face his debilitating fears or endure an existence of dread and distress.
“In this mystery-suspense thriller, eight-year-old Billy Wagner confronts his fears,” writes Falls. “Fear of monsters consumes him, but the darkness leaves him little solace. Imaginary monsters peer at him from behind every door. The spirit of his father always feels so close to him, but he does not feel immune to danger. His mother suspects but can’t be sure that her trust may have been wrongfully placed. One woman, conflicted, loses her battle with the demons that lurk in all her days. With strong will and determination, the convictions of someone who comes to his aid saves him from what could have been a lifetime of consternation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ethan Falls’s book will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow Billy on his journey to master his fears and take back control of his life. Expertly paced and character-driven, Falls weaves a powerful and suspenseful novel that will leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Closet: The Trials of Billy Wagner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
