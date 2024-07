The Winners of the 2024 Ear Worthy Independent Podcast Awards Are Announced

Philadelphia, PA, July 09, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Ear Worthy – the influential podcast online publication – has announced the Winners of the 2024 Ear Worthy Independent Podcast Awards.There are many podcasts—hundreds of thousands of them—and a sizable majority are independent podcasts. Podcasting has also found itself awash in awards: The Ambies, iHeart Podcast Awards, People's Choice Podcast Awards, The Webbys, The Signal Awards, British Podcast Awards, and others.Yet, with few exceptions, these awards either don't recognize independent podcasts or have them do battle against their well-financed, network-supported brethren.“Many bootstrapped indie podcasts have paper-thin budgets and are led by overworked and underappreciated podcasters,” says Frank Racioppi, executive editor of Ear Worthy and owner of Willow Grove Communications LLC. “Indie podcasters wear more hats than any network-supported podcaster. They are creator, writer, producer, sound engineer, I.T. troubleshooter, researcher, host, distribution pro, marketing guru, public relations professional, and, most important of all, financial backer for the podcast.”The Ear Worthy Independent Podcast Awards are sponsored by lenny.fm. This new service works like this: Listeners contribute US$4 a month, which is split between the top 4 podcasts they chose. While not exclusively for independent podcasts, lenny.fm offers indie podcasters a monetization option that was not previously available.Courtney Carty of lenny.fm says: "We want to help podcasters to be rewarded for their work by people who value it and help drive an overall increase in listeners supporting podcasters."The Award Winners are:Best Overall Podcast of the Year – The Life ShiftBest Interview Podcast – PreconceivedBest Life Lessons Podcast – MultispectiveBest Health Podcast – Salad With A Side Of FriesBest Workplace Podcast – Surfing CorporateBest Young Adult Podcast – Seraphina SpeaksBest Business Advice Podcast – Bippity Boppity BusinessBest Podcasting Success Podcast – Leverage Your PodcastBest Movie Podcast – Verbal DioramaBest Film History Podcast – Every Single Sci-Fi Film EverBest Music Podcast – Watching The Covers FlowBest LGBTQIA+ Podcast – Because The Boss Belongs To UsBest Politics Podcast – Ken Rudin’s Political JunkieBest History Podcast – Music History MondayBest True-Crime Podcast – The Murder SheetBest Society / Education Podcast – ImpostrixBest Short-Form Podcast – Arielle & Ned’s Daily Tips…Best Celebrity Accountability Podcast – Trashy Divorces & What A CreepBest Audio Fiction Podcast – Hobo CodeBest Entrepreneurial Podcast – NerdpreneurBest Food / Restaurant Podcast – Fine DiningBest TV Podcast – Double TakeBest Career Podcast – Who Made You The Boss?Best Arts & Culture Podcast – The Art Career PodcastBest Business Processes Podcast – Streamlined SolopreneurBest Podcast Tips Podcast – One Minute Podcast TipsBest Americana Podcast – Vanishing PostcardsWinners will receive a digital award, an exclusive article in Ear Worthy, and a public announcement of their outstanding achievements as independent podcasters.AboutEar Worthy is an online publication that specializes in podcast reviews, recommendations, and interpreting industry trends. You can read Ear Worthy via Blogger, Medium, Substack, Tumblr, Vocal, ManyStories, and other online publications.For more information, go to Ear Worthy, where you can find podcast reviews, information about the best indie and network podcasts, the latest in podcast industry trends, and some trash-talking.