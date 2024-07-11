S. Asif Razvi MD, MBA, FACS’s New Book, “Surgeon Across the Miles from Bombay to Boston,” Chronicles the Author’s Career in the Medical Field and Interfaith Advocacy
Weston, MA, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S. Asif Razvi MD, MBA, FACS has completed his most recent book, “Surgeon Across the Miles from Bombay to Boston”: a fascinating memoir that follows the author’s remarkable life story, documenting his journey from Bombay to becoming a respected figure in the Boston medical community.
After finishing medical school and migrating from Bombay to Boston in 1966, author S. Asif Razvi MD, MBA, FACS completed his postgraduate education in surgery. He achieved certification from the American Board of Surgery in 1974 and built a distinguished surgical career spanning several decades in Boston. Dr. Razvi served on the teaching faculty of Tufts University School of Medicine from 1972, rising to the rank of clinical professor of surgery. In 1999, he earned an MBA from Northeastern University while continuing to excel in teaching, receiving accolades such as the William Halstead Award for surgical education. Transitioning to wound care in 2011, Dr. Razvi was recognized as the top doctor for wound care in New Hampshire from 2013 to 2016.
“In spite of many obstacles and discouraging remarks of my colleagues, I succeeded in developing a very successful surgical practice, which became the envy of some of my colleagues. I enjoyed a wonderful surgical career of teaching Tufts and Harvard medical students, training hundreds of surgical residents and being rewarded with recognition by both students and residents from July of 1972 to October of 2011,” writes Dr. Razvi.
“I would shed some light on how someone who grew up with minimal religious teaching became a strong believer as a surgeon witnessing things that were only possible by the intervention of a supreme being.”
The author continues, “I have lived longer than my parents and elder brother and find it interesting to reflect upon my life for documenting interesting and remarkable periods of my life for the sake of my future generations, and I would not be surprised if it interested some other physicians and surgeons.”
Published by Fulton Books, S. Asif Razvi MD, MBA, FACS's book is a fascinating account that will captivate readers as they discover the author's reflections on overcoming adversity throughout his multifaceted journey. Deeply personal and emotionally honest, "Surgeon Across the Miles from Bombay to Boston" is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a glimpse into a life dedicated to healing and community.
