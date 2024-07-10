Anthony Falzone’s New Book, “G.A.S.S.: The Adventures of the Grandview Avenue Secret Society,” Follows Five Friends During a Life-Changing Summer Before High School
Apple Valley, CA, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anthony Falzone, who holds a degree in biology and spent twelve years in the bakery business followed by a lengthy career as an investigator with the California Department of Public Health, has completed his most recent book, “G.A.S.S.: The Adventures of the Grandview Avenue Secret Society”: an exhilarating journey that follows five friends who establish a secret headquarters to plan their escapades, but soon find themselves investigating a series of cold cases in their community.
“This story is based on the crazy antics of five friends and the activities that they encounter in their summer vacation prior to entering high school as freshmen,” writes Falzone. “The setting is the summer of 1967 in a beautiful suburb located in Southern California.
“The five buddies have a wild imagination, and utilizing that, they are able to pursue many fun and exciting adventures. The buddies have a fantasy to help society, so they decide to start the summer by building a hidden headquarters where they can secretly meet and plan their escapades. The HQ is built, the meetings are started, and the future of the GASS gang begins. A unique discovery provides the boys with unusual abilities that enhance and expand the possibilities for the group.
“As the story unfolds, there is a series of three vicious physical attacks on some local senior couples. The couples are beaten, threatened, and robbed of their cash or expensive belongings. One of the senior couples is the grandparents of one of the GASS members. The local police investigates but are unable to solve the crimes.
“Since one of their own is a victim, the group decides that they would like to assist in investigating the crime. Eventually, they become involved in attempting to solve the crime that the police are unable to solve, finally turning this cold case into a solved case. Their unique ability and their creativity leads to some interesting tactics to assist them in getting to the bottom of the senior attacks.
“This involvement in the crime-solving world starts the ball rolling on a series of adventures that lead to a crime-solving conclusion. Some unique twists and turns along the way provide the youngsters with the passion and creativity to push forward and help solve these heinous crimes. Finally, the GASS gang turns this cold case into a solved case.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anthony Falzone’s book weaves a captivating narrative that blends nostalgia, suspense, and the enduring bond of friendship. “G.A.S.S.: The Adventures of the Grandview Avenue Secret Society” is not just a tale of summer fun and adventure—it’s a story of courage, loyalty, and the power of youthful determination to make a difference that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “G.A.S.S.: The Adventures of the Grandview Avenue Secret Society” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
