Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s New Book, "Love After Him," is a Touching and Poignant Exploration of Love, Grief, and Learning to Continue on After an Incredible Loss
North Syracuse, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger has completed her most recent book, “Love After Him”: a gripping and heartfelt tale that follows a young woman who, after her life is shattered by a tragic accident, must find the strength to rebuild her life and open her heart to love once more or risk forever shutting out the world.
Ashley shares, “Katie’s first love was writing poetry. Katie’s second love was Matt. She quit her previous job to pursue her passion for writing, but with thoughts of assuming her work wasn’t good enough, she gave up and began a new job at the café in town. This is where she meets a regular customer named Brayden, who she finds out had a recent tragic event that later becomes a story she can relate to herself. After hearing his story, it causes her to appreciate even more that she has Matt, and it also begins to give her some inspiration to write again.
“Katie and Matt decide on their tenth anniversary of being together that they want to finally get married. They never wanted to be pressured into getting married, especially by Katie’s parents. After Matt suggests eloping, Katie agrees that it would be for the best, and this causes even more tension between Katie and her mother. Only a month after tying the knot, a devastating accident happens that takes Matt’s life. This turns Katie’s world completely upside down. She stops writing again, quits her job at the café, closes herself off, and is lost and lonely. She was always convinced that if anything were to ever happen to Matt, that she would never be able to love someone else again. After reconnecting with Brayden months later, those doubts seem to change.
“Can Katie find the motivation and inspiration to write again and to find a way to rebuild the long-lost relationship with her family? Will she be able to open her heart up again to find love after him, possibly with Brayden? Or will she remain to stay true to Matt the rest of her life and continue to be alone?”
Published by Fulton Books, Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s book is a compelling exploration of one woman’s journey to find hope and love after experiencing profound loss, offering a narrative that celebrates the resilience of the human heart in the wake of tragedy. With profound themes of love, grief, and personal growth, “Love After Him” promises to captivate readers seeking an emotional and uplifting tale of love renewed and dreams rediscovered.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Love After Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Ashley shares, “Katie’s first love was writing poetry. Katie’s second love was Matt. She quit her previous job to pursue her passion for writing, but with thoughts of assuming her work wasn’t good enough, she gave up and began a new job at the café in town. This is where she meets a regular customer named Brayden, who she finds out had a recent tragic event that later becomes a story she can relate to herself. After hearing his story, it causes her to appreciate even more that she has Matt, and it also begins to give her some inspiration to write again.
“Katie and Matt decide on their tenth anniversary of being together that they want to finally get married. They never wanted to be pressured into getting married, especially by Katie’s parents. After Matt suggests eloping, Katie agrees that it would be for the best, and this causes even more tension between Katie and her mother. Only a month after tying the knot, a devastating accident happens that takes Matt’s life. This turns Katie’s world completely upside down. She stops writing again, quits her job at the café, closes herself off, and is lost and lonely. She was always convinced that if anything were to ever happen to Matt, that she would never be able to love someone else again. After reconnecting with Brayden months later, those doubts seem to change.
“Can Katie find the motivation and inspiration to write again and to find a way to rebuild the long-lost relationship with her family? Will she be able to open her heart up again to find love after him, possibly with Brayden? Or will she remain to stay true to Matt the rest of her life and continue to be alone?”
Published by Fulton Books, Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s book is a compelling exploration of one woman’s journey to find hope and love after experiencing profound loss, offering a narrative that celebrates the resilience of the human heart in the wake of tragedy. With profound themes of love, grief, and personal growth, “Love After Him” promises to captivate readers seeking an emotional and uplifting tale of love renewed and dreams rediscovered.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Love After Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories