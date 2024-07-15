Author Merrill Vaughan’s New Book, “Cold Case Investigators The Happy Paperhanger,” is the Next in the Series as the Investigators Must Catch a Serial Identity Stealer
Recent release “Cold Case Investigators The Happy Paperhanger” from Newman Springs Publishing author Merrill Vaughan is the story of a several Southern California towns, plagued by a man stealing thousands from their people and the men brought in to catch him.
Pittsfield, NH, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Merrill Vaughan, a retired Air Force member and second time writer, has completed his new book, “Cold Case Investigators The Happy Paperhanger”: a gripping story that takes place in a city in Southern California that has been plagued by a man that doesn’t quite steal identities but has stolen thousands of dollars across five years while running circles around the police and finally forcing their hand.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Merrill Vaughan’s riveting tale comes into play when the police are forced to bring in the Cold Case Investigators, the elite group of detectives, to solve the issue, and with this added pressure a serious mistake on the part of the check writer allows them to catch on and finally find them and gain an advantage.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Cold Case Investigators The Happy Paperhanger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
