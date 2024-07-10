Author Frederick Poss’s New Book, "Down Murder Mountain," Explores Themes of Friendship, Young Love, and the Menacing Influence of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel

Recent release “Down Murder Mountain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frederick Poss is a fascinating and riveting story set amidst the lush landscapes of northern Wisconsin that follows teenager Jack von Himmel, who must navigate a harsh existence as his family’s past haunts his present, leading to unexpected twists and incredible danger.