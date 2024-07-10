Author Frederick Poss’s New Book, "Down Murder Mountain," Explores Themes of Friendship, Young Love, and the Menacing Influence of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel
Recent release “Down Murder Mountain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frederick Poss is a fascinating and riveting story set amidst the lush landscapes of northern Wisconsin that follows teenager Jack von Himmel, who must navigate a harsh existence as his family’s past haunts his present, leading to unexpected twists and incredible danger.
Augusta, WI, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Poss, a semi-retired educator, has completed his new book, “Down Murder Mountain”: a chilling journey through the rugged terrain of northern Wisconsin that follows teenager Jack von Himmel, who must confront his family’s dark legacy all while finding himself at the center of a revenge plot that threatens his life.
Frederick Poss hails from Tomah, Wisconsin, where he spent his youth fishing for trout and spinning tales. Now residing near Lake Eau Claire in Augusta, Wisconsin, he enjoys semi-retirement as a senior lecturer from UW–Eau Claire, maintaining his passion for fishing and storytelling. Throughout his teaching career, Poss earned recognition as Outstanding Teacher of Creative Writing in Wisconsin three times and was honored as a Writing Fellow by the National Writing Project. In 1996, he pioneered the first state-certified substitute teacher training program in response to new legislation allowing non-certified teachers to substitute.
“Set in the lush marshes and rugged bluffs of northern Wisconsin, this gripping thriller intricately explores the boundaries of friendship, young love, the insidious power of the Sinaloa drug cartel, and the dark secrets of the von Himmel family,” writes Poss. “Just one year earlier, at the age of fifteen, Jack von Himmel risked the lives of his first love, Sara Koleski, as well as his own, to confront the brutal hatred of his Nazi family and their hired guns from the KKK.
“Now sixteen, Jack innocently signs on to play nose tackle on the Hamot football team and accepts weekend work at the Farewell moss-gathering warehouse. However, he soon finds himself perilously facing the murderous revenge of hired sicarios and the controlling power of teenage lust. Greed, shocking violence, and ultimate betrayal transport readers into a landscape where innocent blood is spilled early and often. Despite the best efforts of Texas Ranger Amarillo Smith and FBI investigator Christine Mountain Wolf danger and death await Jack or anyone else who dares travel ‘Down Murder Mountain.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frederick Poss’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Jack’s perilous journey, leading down a path of unexpected and shocking twists with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Down Murder Mountain” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leading to a shocking conclusion that will have them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Down Murder Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Frederick Poss hails from Tomah, Wisconsin, where he spent his youth fishing for trout and spinning tales. Now residing near Lake Eau Claire in Augusta, Wisconsin, he enjoys semi-retirement as a senior lecturer from UW–Eau Claire, maintaining his passion for fishing and storytelling. Throughout his teaching career, Poss earned recognition as Outstanding Teacher of Creative Writing in Wisconsin three times and was honored as a Writing Fellow by the National Writing Project. In 1996, he pioneered the first state-certified substitute teacher training program in response to new legislation allowing non-certified teachers to substitute.
“Set in the lush marshes and rugged bluffs of northern Wisconsin, this gripping thriller intricately explores the boundaries of friendship, young love, the insidious power of the Sinaloa drug cartel, and the dark secrets of the von Himmel family,” writes Poss. “Just one year earlier, at the age of fifteen, Jack von Himmel risked the lives of his first love, Sara Koleski, as well as his own, to confront the brutal hatred of his Nazi family and their hired guns from the KKK.
“Now sixteen, Jack innocently signs on to play nose tackle on the Hamot football team and accepts weekend work at the Farewell moss-gathering warehouse. However, he soon finds himself perilously facing the murderous revenge of hired sicarios and the controlling power of teenage lust. Greed, shocking violence, and ultimate betrayal transport readers into a landscape where innocent blood is spilled early and often. Despite the best efforts of Texas Ranger Amarillo Smith and FBI investigator Christine Mountain Wolf danger and death await Jack or anyone else who dares travel ‘Down Murder Mountain.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frederick Poss’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Jack’s perilous journey, leading down a path of unexpected and shocking twists with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Down Murder Mountain” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leading to a shocking conclusion that will have them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Down Murder Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories