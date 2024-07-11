Author Tristan Blackwood’s New Book, "The Marvelous Mrs. Opalberry," is a Delightful Story of Friendship, Resilience, and the Healing Power That Love Can Provide

Recent release “The Marvelous Mrs. Opalberry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tristan Blackwood is a stirring tale of four unlikely friends who are brought together by fate, following Mrs. Opalberry and her extraordinary companions as they embark on a magical adventure through an enchanted wood, where they discover the true meaning of friendship, loyalty, and, ultimately, hope.