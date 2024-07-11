Author Tristan Blackwood’s New Book, "The Marvelous Mrs. Opalberry," is a Delightful Story of Friendship, Resilience, and the Healing Power That Love Can Provide
Recent release “The Marvelous Mrs. Opalberry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tristan Blackwood is a stirring tale of four unlikely friends who are brought together by fate, following Mrs. Opalberry and her extraordinary companions as they embark on a magical adventure through an enchanted wood, where they discover the true meaning of friendship, loyalty, and, ultimately, hope.
New York, NY, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tristan Blackwood, an advocate for animal adoption who resides in Lafayette, Louisiana, with his feline companion Adria, where he makes pillar candles as a hobby, has completed his new book, “The Marvelous Mrs. Opalberry”: a charming and remarkable tale that will uplift readers and remind them of how the power of love and friendship to overcome even the greatest of obstacles.
“A whimsical tale of mutual rescue between four friends who meet one another through a series of chance encounters,” writes Blackwood. “One is terminally ill with no friends or family of his own, and the other three are in need of a forever home with a family that they can call their own. Take a journey with Mrs. Opalberry to an enchanted wood and meet her very special friends. Meet the lovable dachshund Blair, who, along with Mrs. Opalberry, will prove that at our darkest and most troubling times, there is always a ray of light in sight. And sometimes it can be seen walking right up to us on four little furry legs.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tristan Blackwood’s enthralling tale will invite readers into a world where even the extraordinary is possible, capturing the imaginations of readers from all walks of life with its endearing characters and heartfelt story that are sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Marvelous Mrs. Opalberry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
