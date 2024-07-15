Author LaTina Celeste Dorsey M.A.’s New Book “The Life of a Trauma Queen: My Road to Redemption” Follows the Author's Journey to Overcome a Lifetime of Abuse Through God
Recent release “The Life of a Trauma Queen: My Road to Redemption” from Covenant Books author LaTina Celeste Dorsey M.A., EdS. is a heartfelt autobiographical account of the multiplied traumatic events throughout the author’s life and how, through her faith and God’s mercy, she found the inner strength to rise above it all and recover from the emotional, mental and physical wounds that severely fractured her life.
Hanover, PA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LaTina Celeste Dorsey M.A., who holds a Master’s Degree in Trauma and Crisis Response and a Post Master’s Degree in Traumatology and Community Care Counseling from Liberty University, has completed her new book, “The Life of a Trauma Queen: My Road to Redemption”: an eye-opening look at the various trials and traumatic experiences the author was forced to endure throughout her life, and how her faith helped her to pick up the pieces of her life in order to overcome each and every challenge.
Author LaTina Celeste Dorsey M.A. EdS. is a Trauma Specialist who presently oversees a crisis intervention trauma transitional consulting company, Forward Focus & Recovery Consulting LLC. She is currently pursuing her doctorate degree in traumatology and community care counseling. The author also attained the professional position as a licensed paramedic, where she functioned for approximately ten and a half years with Baltimore County Maryland Fire Department.
“‘The Life of a Trauma Queen: My Road to Redemption’ is a book about how a little Black girl, who came from nothing and endured extreme forms of traumatic hardships and abuses throughout her life that stretched into adulthood but overcame it all because of the mercy of God. This book provides a bird’s-eye view of how devastating trauma suffered can be and how deeply it can affect someone mentally, emotionally, socially, and psychologically. Yet God had mercy on her, redeemed her, and caused her life to read as a living epistle to help many others recover from complex trauma and to show them how they can recover from the debilitating effects of trauma, move forward, and live a fulfilled life of triumph,” writes Dorsey.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LaTina Celeste Dorsey M.A.’s new book delivers a powerful message on the lasting wounds that trauma can have on a person’s life, and the incredible healing effects that faith and the Lord can have on them. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, Dorsey weaves an intimate self-portrait in the hope of encouraging readers who may find themselves in a similar situation to hers so that they too can work to overcome and rise above the traumas of their past.
Readers can purchase “The Life of a Trauma Queen: My Road to Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
