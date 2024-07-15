Author LaTina Celeste Dorsey M.A.’s New Book “The Life of a Trauma Queen: My Road to Redemption” Follows the Author's Journey to Overcome a Lifetime of Abuse Through God

Recent release “The Life of a Trauma Queen: My Road to Redemption” from Covenant Books author LaTina Celeste Dorsey M.A., EdS. is a heartfelt autobiographical account of the multiplied traumatic events throughout the author’s life and how, through her faith and God’s mercy, she found the inner strength to rise above it all and recover from the emotional, mental and physical wounds that severely fractured her life.