Author Amanda Relph’s New Book, "All Things New," is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Young Giraffe’s Adventures After Being Saved from the Great Flood by God
Recent release “All Things New” from Covenant Books author Amanda Relph is a thrilling and heartwarming story that follows a young giraffe named Arabella and her friends, Jada the elephant and Isaiah the zebra, as they navigate a fascinating, new world and celebrate God’s unending love he has for them after being saved by Noah’s ark.
Travis Air Force Base, CA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Relph, a certified Christian Life Coach, has completed her new book, “All Things New”: an adorable, faith-based tale that follows a young giraffe as she explores a new world after being saved by Noah’s ark and helps to spread the message of God’s love to her new friends.
Author Amanda Relph is a bold follower of Jesus, a mother of three, and a military wife. By trade, she is a health scientist and clinical bioethicist. Amanda has been a published writer in several medical journals but was called by the Lord to spread the love of God through children’s books.
“‘All Things New’ follows Arabella the giraffe, Jada the elephant, and Isaiah the zebra into a new land after they exit Noah’s ark from the great flood,” writes Relph. “Their adventure illustrates the love of God for His children and provides hope even when we encounter feelings like confusion, anxiety, and fear.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amanda Relph’s new book is a delightful and engaging story that will help readers of all ages open their hearts to God’s incredible love and discover how truly wonderful the Lord is. As readers follow along on Arabella, Jada, and Isaiah’s adventures in exploring their new world, they’ll discover a powerful reminder that God is always there to help guide his children through whatever challenges life has to offer.
Readers can purchase “All Things New” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
