Author Amanda Relph’s New Book, "All Things New," is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Young Giraffe’s Adventures After Being Saved from the Great Flood by God

Recent release “All Things New” from Covenant Books author Amanda Relph is a thrilling and heartwarming story that follows a young giraffe named Arabella and her friends, Jada the elephant and Isaiah the zebra, as they navigate a fascinating, new world and celebrate God’s unending love he has for them after being saved by Noah’s ark.