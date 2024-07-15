Author Fabienne Gareau Rudolph’s New Book, "When the Soccer Ball Goes Flat," is a Powerful Journey of Faith and Perseverance Following a Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

Recent release “When the Soccer Ball Goes Flat” from Covenant Books author Fabienne Gareau Rudolph is an intimate autobiographical account that follows the author as she learns to grapple with her new reality following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and how her newfound relationship with God helped to carry her through.