Author Fabienne Gareau Rudolph’s New Book, "When the Soccer Ball Goes Flat," is a Powerful Journey of Faith and Perseverance Following a Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis
Recent release “When the Soccer Ball Goes Flat” from Covenant Books author Fabienne Gareau Rudolph is an intimate autobiographical account that follows the author as she learns to grapple with her new reality following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and how her newfound relationship with God helped to carry her through.
La Grange, NC, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fabienne Gareau Rudolph, a former player for the Canadian Women’s Soccer Team who resides in North Carolina with her husband, John, has completed her new book, “When the Soccer Ball Goes Flat”: a poignant and compelling memoir that documents the author’s journey after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and how her newfound relationship with the Lord helped her through it all to find healing and strength.
“Have you ever had a really big dream and lived it out?” writes Fabienne. “Have you ever been an athlete on the world stage, then, in an instant, had it taken away? Have you ever been told in your twenties that in twenty years, you probably will be in a wheelchair? Have you ever sunk so low that you don’t want to live?
“Moreover, when you finally accept it and try to live a low-key life and enjoy your family amid your pain, God keeps stepping in with miracles over and over. This is an inspirational story that will blow you away. Do you believe in miracles?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fabienne Gareau Rudolph’s new book is a powerful testament to the transformative power of faith and the resilience of the human spirit and serves a stirring reminder that even in the darkest of times, God will always be there to help those willing to open up their hearts and minds to him.
Readers can purchase “When the Soccer Ball Goes Flat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
