Author Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D’s New Book, “Church And Grace Age: Theological Explanation of State of Church, Nations, and the Cosmos at End Times,” is Released
Recent release “Church And Grace Age” from Covenant Books author Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D offers a profound exploration of the contemporary challenges facing the Church and nations, drawing on biblical insights and scientific knowledge to illuminate the urgent need for spiritual realignment in a world marked by confusion and chaos.
Buffalo Grove, IL, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D, a retired professor with over fifty years of experience in biological and medical sciences, has completed his new book, “Church And Grace Age: Theological Explanation of State of Church, Nations, and the Cosmos at End Times”: a groundbreaking treatise that delves into the pressing issues confronting the Church and nations in the modern era.
Having held positions at esteemed institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, author Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D’s academic journey began with a fascination with evolution, but shifted focus to the intricate design of cells, leading him to explore the intersection of science and theology. Drawing on his expertise in various scientific disciplines and theology, he has authored numerous books that offer profound insights into the relationship between scientific discoveries and biblical teachings. Through meticulous research and analysis, Dr. Cherian challenges conventional notions, presenting compelling evidence that debunks the theory of evolution while highlighting the grandeur of God's creation as depicted in the Bible.
Divided into five distinct parts, "Church And Grace Age" tackles a range of crucial topics, from the foundational principles of God's religion and the mission of the Church to the rise of apostasy and moral deterioration in both religious and secular spheres. Through a careful analysis of biblical prophecy and scientific evidence, Dr. Cherian illuminates the urgent need for believers to prepare for Christ's Second Coming amidst the looming end of the Grace Age.
“Human beings with eternity set in our hearts are immortals living in a mortal world but have deviated from God and operate without his guidance,” writes Dr. Cherian. “But as Christ’s return is closer, we must know the truth that we are only ‘being saved’ and not ‘already saved’ as some denominations wrongly teach. If our salvation was guaranteed forever, Paul would not have warned, ‘I don’t mean to say that I have already achieved these things or that I have already reached perfection. But I press on to possess that perfection for which Christ Jesus first possessed me’ (Phil. 3:12 NLT). Therefore, it is of paramount importance that the Church prepares every single faithful one to reach that perfection to be his Bride. With that call, I submit this book to the public.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D’s new book draws upon the author’s extensive expertise in both science and theology in order to paint a vivid portrait of the current state of the Christian Church and present a roadmap for spiritual renewal and revival in a world of moral decay. With its compelling blend of scholarship, insight, and urgency, “Church And Grace Age” stands as a timely and powerful call to action, urging believers of all backgrounds to heed the signs of the times and prepare themselves for the fulfillment of God's ultimate plan.
Readers can purchase “Church And Grace Age: Theological Explanation of State of Church, Nations, and the Cosmos at End Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Having held positions at esteemed institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, author Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D’s academic journey began with a fascination with evolution, but shifted focus to the intricate design of cells, leading him to explore the intersection of science and theology. Drawing on his expertise in various scientific disciplines and theology, he has authored numerous books that offer profound insights into the relationship between scientific discoveries and biblical teachings. Through meticulous research and analysis, Dr. Cherian challenges conventional notions, presenting compelling evidence that debunks the theory of evolution while highlighting the grandeur of God's creation as depicted in the Bible.
Divided into five distinct parts, "Church And Grace Age" tackles a range of crucial topics, from the foundational principles of God's religion and the mission of the Church to the rise of apostasy and moral deterioration in both religious and secular spheres. Through a careful analysis of biblical prophecy and scientific evidence, Dr. Cherian illuminates the urgent need for believers to prepare for Christ's Second Coming amidst the looming end of the Grace Age.
“Human beings with eternity set in our hearts are immortals living in a mortal world but have deviated from God and operate without his guidance,” writes Dr. Cherian. “But as Christ’s return is closer, we must know the truth that we are only ‘being saved’ and not ‘already saved’ as some denominations wrongly teach. If our salvation was guaranteed forever, Paul would not have warned, ‘I don’t mean to say that I have already achieved these things or that I have already reached perfection. But I press on to possess that perfection for which Christ Jesus first possessed me’ (Phil. 3:12 NLT). Therefore, it is of paramount importance that the Church prepares every single faithful one to reach that perfection to be his Bride. With that call, I submit this book to the public.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D’s new book draws upon the author’s extensive expertise in both science and theology in order to paint a vivid portrait of the current state of the Christian Church and present a roadmap for spiritual renewal and revival in a world of moral decay. With its compelling blend of scholarship, insight, and urgency, “Church And Grace Age” stands as a timely and powerful call to action, urging believers of all backgrounds to heed the signs of the times and prepare themselves for the fulfillment of God's ultimate plan.
Readers can purchase “Church And Grace Age: Theological Explanation of State of Church, Nations, and the Cosmos at End Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories