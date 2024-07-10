Author Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D’s New Book, “Church And Grace Age: Theological Explanation of State of Church, Nations, and the Cosmos at End Times,” is Released

Recent release “Church And Grace Age” from Covenant Books author Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D offers a profound exploration of the contemporary challenges facing the Church and nations, drawing on biblical insights and scientific knowledge to illuminate the urgent need for spiritual realignment in a world marked by confusion and chaos.