Author Carolan Selters’s New Book, "Whinham House," Follows a Newlywed Couple Who Discover Their Honeymoon Destination at an English Manor is Actually Haunted

Recent release “Whinham House” from Covenant Books author Carolan Selters is a fascinating tale that centers around Kate and Connell, two honeymooners whose perfect getaway off the coast of England holds a supernatural guest that will soon have them rethinking their thoughts about their faith and the existence of the afterlife.