Author Carolan Selters’s New Book, "Whinham House," Follows a Newlywed Couple Who Discover Their Honeymoon Destination at an English Manor is Actually Haunted
Recent release “Whinham House” from Covenant Books author Carolan Selters is a fascinating tale that centers around Kate and Connell, two honeymooners whose perfect getaway off the coast of England holds a supernatural guest that will soon have them rethinking their thoughts about their faith and the existence of the afterlife.
Apple Valley, CA, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolan Selters has completed her new book, “Whinham House”: a captivating novel that follows a married couple who discover a newfound belief in the afterlife after their dream honeymoon is crashed by a ghostly specter haunting their hotel that they must help to move on.
A retired nurse and instructor, Carolan Selters has discovered a way of blending her professional activities and her memories into stories. She lives on her hobby farm in California with her husband, Harold. When not working on her creative writing, she enjoys Bible study, gardening, and cooking.
“Haunted honeymoon, cliché? Not for Kate and her groom, Connell,” writes Selters. “A beautiful suite in a stately manor home on a small island off the coast of England. gorgeous scenery, an abundance of activities, a menu from a culinary master chef, and the serenity of the sounds of the seaside. It took Kate months to coordinate the room availability and a date for her wedding, but Whinham Island was the perfect honeymoon destination for herself and her new hubby. Funny how the brochure did not mention the ghostly presence who had resided there for over a hundred years. But even if it had, neither Connell nor Kate would have been put off, as they have no belief in an afterlife, and that includes any rather interactive ghostly apparitions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolan Selters’s new book will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow along on Kate and Connell’s journey to make the most of their honeymoon, despite the otherworldly interruptions that seem to be occurring at every turn. Engaging and character-driven, “Whinham House” will keep the pages turning, expertly blending the real and surreal while building towards a riveting climax that will remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Whinham House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
