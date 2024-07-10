Author Alysa Russo’s New Book, "The Restoress," Follows a Hero Named Nova Who Must Restore Humankind, But Finds Her Beliefs and Emotions Challenged in the Process
Recent release “The Restoress” from Page Publishing author Alysa Russo is a gripping tale set in a future where Greek gods and goddesses coexist with humans. As the fate of humankind hangs in the balance, Nova must observe the world around her and draw her own conclusions.
New York, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alysa Russo, a resident of the Greater Toronto Area, has completed her book, “The Restoress”: a compelling novel set in a world where Greek gods and Goddesses coexist with humans.
“In a dystopian future where Greek gods and goddesses have surpassed history and continue to coexist with humans, a war between species has broken out,” writes Russo. “Nova, ‘The Restoress,’ has been sent as the weapon of capacity for ‘The Greats,’ the remaining group of gods and goddesses. According to prophecy, she has the ability to absorb all evil from humans and restore the balance of hierarchy. Thrown into a world where emotions are deemed to be forbidden distractions, indicators of human corruption, Nova must remain objective and focused. Yet it is her instincts and emotions that seem most helpful, the most empowering. In which pull her to Baylor, her combat trainer. In which challenge her and make her question what has been written for her.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alysa Russo’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along Nova’s difficult journey to complete her mission and save humanity at large. With its richly imagined world and compelling characters, “The Restoress” is a must-read for fans of dystopian science fiction, promising to keep readers on the edge of their seats until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Restoress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
