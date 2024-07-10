Author Alysa Russo’s New Book, "The Restoress," Follows a Hero Named Nova Who Must Restore Humankind, But Finds Her Beliefs and Emotions Challenged in the Process

Recent release “The Restoress” from Page Publishing author Alysa Russo is a gripping tale set in a future where Greek gods and goddesses coexist with humans. As the fate of humankind hangs in the balance, Nova must observe the world around her and draw her own conclusions.